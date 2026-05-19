‘Never back down, PV’: Sindhu shares Virat Kohli’s message, says ‘advice taken’

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Indian badminton star PV Sindhu shared an emotional tribute to Virat Kohli after the two sporting greats met at the recent RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Later, the two-time Olympic medallist posted a photograph with the former India captain on Instagram along with a heartfelt message that quickly resonated across social media.

“Every time I’ve needed guidance, you’ve always been there with the right advice and the right words. There is no better example of what a true senior in Indian sport should be: generous, grounded, inspiring, and always willing to lift others. “Never back down, PV.” Advice taken. Keep being the absolute force of a human being that you are. Indian sport is better because of people like you,” Sindhu wrote on Instagram.

Sindhu has been gradually regaining momentum after a challenging year marked by injuries. The former world champion demonstrated promising form in the latter part of the season, showcasing solid performances on the international stage. She reached the quarterfinals of the Thailand Open earlier this month before being defeated by Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi.

She also made a strong impression during India’s Uber Cup run, despite the team’s challenges, and recently assumed a significant off-court leadership position as Chair of the BWF Athletes’ Commission, which grants her voting rights on the Badminton World Federation Council.

Kohli, on the other hand, continues to be a key figure in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s quest for another IPL title. The team has already qualified for the IPL 2026 playoffs following a successful league stage that relied on experienced leadership and steady batting performances.

The 37-year-old has again been a key player for RCB this season, notably scoring an unbeaten century to secure a victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at a pivotal stage of the tournament.

Beyond cricket, Kohli has actively participated in RCB’s broader sporting and leadership initiatives. At the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit, he was a prominent speaker, engaging in discussions on athlete performance, leadership, recovery, mental conditioning, and the future of Indian sports.

--IANS

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