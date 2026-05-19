Rhea Chakraborty takes a break from social media: Missing myself a little

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Actress Rhea Chakraborty has decided to take a break from social media.

In her latest social media post on Tuesday, the 'Chehre' actress confessed that she had been missing herself a little lately amidst the constant noise and scrolling.

Rhea added that she wished to reconnect with herself and live in the moment rather than simply posting her life on social media.

She wrote, "Lately, I've been missing myself a little. The constant noise, the scrolling, the keeping up - it's all started to feel heavier than I expected. I miss being present without thinking about capturing the moment. I miss quiet. I miss simply being. So, I'm taking a step back for a while - to slow down, breathe a little deeper, and reconnect with what feels real. Choosing lived moments over posted ones, for now. See you soon. (sic)"

On the professional front, Rhea will next be seen in a significant role in the show "Family Business". She will be seen working alongside Anil Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Neha Dhupia, and Dhruv Sehgal in the drama being made under the direction of Hansal Mehta.

The 'Jalebi' actress is returning to acting after a gap of 7 years with the Netflix drama.

Reflecting on her journey in Bollywood, Rhea penned on her official Instagram account, "7 years have passed since I went to set ..But I’m still the same girl who came to Bombay at 17 with a dream to be an actor. A part of me moved on, but a part of me stayed and waited. And I’m here, once again in my chapter2 It seems Life is what happens to you while you’re busy making other plans.”

Rhea last graced the screen back in 2021 when she was seen in Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's mystery thriller "Chehre".

--IANS

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