IPL 2026: Want to contribute in every department, says Anukul as he embraces bigger role as KKR fight for playoff spot

Kolkata, May 19 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Anukul Roy says he is ready to contribute “in every department” as the three-time winners from West Bengal prepare for a must-win clash against the Mumbai Indians with their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoff hopes hanging by a thread.

Having revived their season with five wins in their last six matches after a disappointing first half, Kolkata remain in a precarious position in the race for the final playoff berth. While other results must still go their way, KKR know victory at Eden Gardens is non-negotiable if they are to stay alive in the competition.

Amid the franchise’s late resurgence, Anukul has quietly grown into a more significant role within the side, providing balance with both bat and ball alongside KKR’s established spin options, and believes the consistency in his performances is finally beginning to show.

Speaking ahead of the crucial encounter, he expressed satisfaction at finally establishing himself regularly in the playing XI.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity. My performances with the ball and the bat have played a big role in getting me here, and I’m thoroughly enjoying it,” Anukul told the media at the pre-match press conference.

Despite his growing influence on the side and improved domestic performances over the last few seasons, Anukul maintained that there is still room for further growth.

“There is always something to improve upon, and I wish to have just as much of an impact at KKR as I had at the domestic level. I want to contribute to every department and help this team as much as I possibly can,” he said.

Now in his fifth season with KKR, the 27-year-old credited improved consistency and clearer preparation routines for his development into a more complete all-rounder.

“The preparation before heading into matches has stayed the same throughout my time with KKR. You are now starting to see the consistency in my game as well. Over the past two years, I’ve seen improvements in all departments of my game. While batting, I just focused on staying at the pitch for longer, and with the ball, I focused on reducing my economy as a bowler because it helps you get more wickets eventually too,” he said.

Anukul has also become a flexible bowling option for KKR this season, often being used across different phases depending on match situations.

“It’s all based on the situations that present themselves in the match. I step in whenever I’m called upon, be it the powerplay or in the middle overs. We constantly have these discussions about the bowling rotations within the team and with our coaching staff,” he explained.

KKR face a major challenge against a Mumbai batting unit packed with experienced stroke-makers, but Anukul insisted Kolkata’s focus remains more on execution than opposition reputation.

“We primarily like to focus on what we do instead of only preparing for the opponent; we do analyse their strengths and weaknesses, but as I said earlier, we like to prepare for the things that we can control on the pitch,” he said.

The spinner also highlighted the importance of video analysis and tactical preparation within the team environment, saying, “Yes, we do this before every game as we like to prepare thoroughly and focus on the details as much as possible; it’s a huge part of our preparation.”

--IANS

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