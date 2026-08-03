August 03, 2026 1:28 PM हिंदी

Vismaya Mohanlal's 'Thudakkam' is 2 hrs and 19 minutes long!

Vismaya Mohanlal's 'Thudakkam' is 2 hrs and 19 minutes long! (Photo: Jude Anthany Joseph/Instagram)

Chennai, Aug 3 (IANS) Disclosing that his film 'Thudakkam', which will mark the acting debut of Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya Mohanlal, had a run time of two hours, 19 minutes and 35 seconds, director Jude Anthany Joseph on Monday announced that the sound mixing of the film had now been completed.

Taking to his Instagram page to drop the update on the eagerly awaited film, Jude Anthany Joseph wrote, "Two hours, 19 minutes and 35 seconds of pure family drama and thriller — that’s our promise to you. We sincerely hope you experience the same satisfaction we felt the moment the film came together."

He went on to add, "It has been an absolute joy and a truly peaceful journey working with this incredibly talented team. Thudakkam marks my fifth dream.

The final sound mix is complete, and I honestly can’t wait for all of you to experience Thudakkam on the big screen. See you in theatres."

For the unaware, director Jude Anthany Joseph had, in an earlier post, called Vismaya the "most down to earth actress".

Greeting the actress on her birthday, director Jude Anthany Joseph, on his Instagram page, had said, " Happy birthday to the most down to earth, sweetest, pavamst actress I have ever met. God bless you dear."

Vismaya responded to her director's birthday greeting, saying, "Thank you so much cheta."

Vismaya's father Mohanlal, in his birthday wish, had told his daughter, “Happy Birthday dearest Mayakutty. This year marks a beautiful new beginning... new dreams taking shape and your journey into cinema unfolding.”

“So proud of the passion and courage you carry into everything you do. Here’s to a year where the world sees your light. Love, Acha @mayamohanlal,” he concluded the post.

For the unaware Vismaya, who is known to be a writer and who has already published a book titled 'Grains of Stardust', will be looking to follow the footsteps of her brother Pranav Mohanlal, who has now established himself as a bankable actor in the Malayalam film industry.

'Thudakkam', her debut film as an actress, is an upcoming Malayalam family drama,that has been written and directed by 2018: Everyone Is A Hero filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph.

The film, the shooting of which has been wrapped up, is scheduled to hit screens on August 7 this year.

--IANS

mkr/

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