August 03, 2026 3:24 PM हिंदी

Anil Kapoor calls Akshaye Khanna 'finest actor' as 'Gandhi, My Father' clocks 19 years

Anil Kapoor calls Akshaye Khanna 'finest actor' as 'Gandhi, My Father' clocks 19 years

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Veteran actor Anil Kapoor called Akshaye Khanna one of the 'finest actors' in the Indian film industry as his 2007 biographical drama 'Gandhi, My Father' clocked 19 years on Monday.

As a small celebration of the milestone moment, Anil took to the Stories section of his official Instagram handle and dropped a poster from the movie.

Anil, who had backed 'Gandhi, My Father', expressed his pride in being associated with the project with the following words.

The 'Animal' actor penned on the photo-sharing app, "If you haven’t watched it yet, I really hope you do. It’s a film I’m immensely proud of, and one that continues to stay with me. Wherever you can find it, do give it a watch (sic).”

Anil further lauded Akshaye, saying that he is extremely elated to see all the love and affection being received by the 'Dhurandhar' actor.

“Seeing all the love and appreciation #AkshayeKhanna is receiving today makes me incredibly happy. It couldn’t be more deserved. I’ve always believed he is one of our finest actors, and his performance in Gandhi, My Father is truly extraordinary. If you’ve seen the film, I think you’ll know exactly what I mean,” he went on to add.

Along with Akshaye, 'Gandhi, My Father' also features Darshan Jariwala, Bhumika Chawla, and Shefali Shah in crucial roles, among others.

Inspired by the biography of Harilal Gandhi, 'Harilal Gandhi: A Life', by Chandulal Bhagubhai Dalal, the drama sheds light on the complicated relationship between Mahatma Gandhi and his eldest son Harilal Gandhi.

Apart from working together in 'Gandhi, My Father', Anil and Akshaye have also shared screen space in the 1999 drama 'Taal', which also featured Aishwarya Rai.

Years later, in 2010, the duo came together yet again for the laughter ride, 'No Problem', co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Sushmita Sen, and Kangana Ranaut.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

USA cricketer Akhilesh Reddy handed eight-year ban under ICC Anti-Corruption Code (Credit: ICC)

USA cricketer Akhilesh Reddy handed eight-year ban under ICC Anti-Corruption Code

India's long-term growth story remains intact despite global volatility

India's long-term growth story remains intact despite global volatility

Nimrat Kaur and Roshan Mathew team up for survival drama ‘Job Trafficking’

Nimrat Kaur and Roshan Mathew team up for survival drama ‘Job Trafficking’

Nia Sharma offers prayers on first Monday of Sawan, seeks Lord Shiva's blessings

Nia Sharma offers prayers on first Monday of holy 'Sawan' month, seeks Lord Shiva's blessings

Bhumi Pednekar condemns rape, death threats against young protester: We cannot bully a young girl

Bhumi Pednekar condemns rape, death threats against young protester: We cannot bully a young girl

Siddharth lauds co-actor Arnav Bhasin for effortlessly looking like a fighter pilot

Siddharth lauds co-actor Arnav Bhasin for effortlessly looking like a fighter pilot

Union Min Jyotiraditya Scindia meets Mirabai Chanu after historic CWG triumph (Credit: @JM_Scindia/X)

Union Min Jyotiraditya Scindia meets Mirabai Chanu after historic CWG triumph

Rakul Preet Singh on choosing to play Surpanakha: Roles that challenge perception are most exciting

Rakul Preet Singh on choosing to play Surpanakha: Roles that challenge perception are most exciting

Sports Min Mandaviya felicitates CWG 2026 weightlifting medallists with cash rewards (Credit: PIB)

Sports Min Mandaviya felicitates CWG 2026 weightlifting medallists with cash rewards

All-format batters an illusion, cricket needs dedicated specialist squads: Cullinan

All-format batters an illusion, cricket needs dedicated specialist squads: Cullinan