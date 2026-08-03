ASSOCHAM signs MoUs with French, Arab bodies to boost trade and investment

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Apex industry body ASSOCHAM has signed strategic agreements with Business France and the India & Arab Countries Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (IACCIA) to boost trade, investment and business collaboration between India, France and Arab nations, it was announced on Monday.

The industry body stated that the agreements -- signed during the ASSOCHAM MoU Signing Ceremony -- are aimed at deepening India's global economic partnerships through institutional collaboration, business exchanges, investment facilitation, technology partnerships and improved market access across multiple sectors.

Under the partnership with Business France, the two organisations will work together to promote trade and investment opportunities, encourage technology collaborations and joint ventures, support business delegations, exchange market intelligence, and organise trade fairs, exhibitions, conferences and other business promotion activities.

Speaking on the occasion, ASSOCHAM Secretary General Saurabh Sanyal said India's growing engagement with global markets presents significant opportunities for businesses to expand partnerships, investments and innovation.

"These collaborations with Business France and IACCIA reflect our commitment to building stronger institutional linkages that enable enterprises to connect, explore new markets, and create sustainable long-term value," he said.

Vianney Meynier, Head of the Agricultural Export Division at Business France, said the partnership reinforces efforts to support stronger business ties between French and Indian enterprises through greater engagement among companies, institutions and investors.

Dr Waiel S.H. Awwad, Secretary General (In-charge) of IACCIA, said the agreement provides an important platform to facilitate business interaction, encourage investment partnerships and strengthen commercial cooperation between India and the Arab region.

The MoU signed with IACCIA focuses on promoting bilateral trade and investment between India and Arab countries through business delegations, exchange of trade and investment information, facilitation of joint ventures and technology transfer, and organisation of business events aimed at helping enterprises explore new markets.

In addition, the agreement is expected to further strengthen economic engagement between India and France by creating platforms for greater interaction between companies, investors and institutions.

--IANS

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