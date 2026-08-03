Nithiin's next film titled 'Alias Radha'

Hyderabad, Aug 3 (IANS) The makers of director Murali Kanth Devasoth's upcoming Telugu entertainer, featuring Telugu star Nithiin in the lead, on Monday announced the title of the film as 'Alias Radha', much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The film, which is being presented by well known Telugu actor Nani, is being produced by Deepthi Ganta. To announce the title of the film, the makers released a title glimpse video on Monday.

Sharing the title glimpse video on his social media timelines, actor Nithiin wrote, "You just know. When it’s a bull's eye. #AliasRukmini is aiming straight at your hearts and we have just begun... Title Reveal Glimpse Out Now. You will talk a lot about this film. Written & Directed by @murali_kanth449."

The title teaser begins with a voiceover. From the voices heard, it is evident that director Murali is having a conversation about the film with actor Nani. Director Murali tells Nani that this film is about Krishna. It is then that visuals begin to appear in the title teaser.

Nithiin is seen sleeping, sitting on a chair while the visuals that follow give the impression that he is a writer of books on sensual topics.

Nani stops director Murali and says, "Wait a second. You said this was Krishna's story." He then reels out the titles of the books that were screened and highlights the fact that all the books have been written by Rukmini. "Who is this Rukmini?," we hear Nani ask the director. However, it is Nithiin, who is sleeping until now, who answers this question. He says, "Rukmini is my wife." Nani is heard saying,"I love this script. When do we start to shoot?"

Sources say that the shooting of the film is bound to start soon.

The film has a sound technical team backing it. Cinematography for the film is by Jomon T John while music will be by Vijai Bulganin. Srujana Adusumilli will be the editor of the film which will have costumes by Rekha Boggarrapu. The film is to be co-directed by Ramana Madhavaram.

--IANS

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