Govt introduces Bankers’ Books Evidence, Indian Statistical Institute Bills in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced Bankers’ Books Evidence Bill, 2026 in Lok Sabha on Monday while the Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2026 was tabled by the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Rao Inderjit Singh.

The government is replacing a colonial-era law with one that seeks to preserve access to banking evidence while protecting banks from unnecessary legal proceedings, shifting the emphasis to better-targeted judicial oversight rather than unrestricted access to banking records.

With the Bankers’ Books Evidence Bill, 2026, the government seeks to replace the Bankers’ Books Evidence Act, 1891, which has governed the production of banking records in courts for over 125 years.

The proposed legislation aims to provide “for law relating to evidence with respect to bankers’ books and to align it with contemporary digital banking practices.”

The Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2026, seeks the institute's incorporation as a 'body corporate' to strengthen its governance, promote academic excellence and research and allow it to serve the emerging needs in the field.

The Bill states that the President of India will be the Visitor of the institute and provisions for a Board of Governors that will be its principal policy executive body. The board will be headed by the chairperson, who will be an eminent person from the field of academia, industry, education, public policy, and statistical sciences.

The agenda also includes a statement by Finance Minister Sitharaman showing Demands for Excess Grants for 2022-23.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned after disruptions by Opposition members over the police action against students protesting NEET paper leak and the alleged theft of Ram Temple donations prevented the House from taking up the Question Hour.

The Parliament resumed its proceedings for the third week, as the Centre prepares to introduce several pending Bills for consideration and passage even as disruptions from the Opposition are expected to continue over a range of contentious issues.

The Monsoon Session has witnessed repeated protests and interruptions over the past several days, as Opposition parties raise issues including examination paper leaks, police action against protesters during the Jantar Mantar demonstration, and the Ram Mandir donation theft case.

In the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi is slated to introduce the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026 for consideration and passage.

The previous two weeks of the Monsoon Session witnessed repeated adjournments and heated exchanges between the treasury and Opposition benches over multiple political issues.

--IANS

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