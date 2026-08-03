August 03, 2026 3:25 PM हिंदी

Indian-origin Neel Patel named in Australia U19 squad for India tour

Indian-origin Neel Patel named in Australia U19 squad for India tour

Melbourne, Aug 3 (IANS) Indian-origin cricketer Neel Patel has been named in Australia's Under-19 men's squad for a multi-format tour of India, with fast bowlers Will Byrom and Kasey Barton will spearhead the 16-member team for the subcontinent tour next month.

The tour will include three 50-over matches and two four-day matches against India Under 19s in Rajkot and Ahmedabad.

Representing the University of New South Wales (UNSW) Cricket Club, Neel became one of the youngest players to score more than 1000 runs in Sydney Premier Cricket First Grade in a calendar year at the age of 16.

Byrom and Barton, meanwhile, are the only two members of the squad to feature at the U19 World Cup earlier this year in Zimbabwe.

The then-17-year-old Byrom starred with 10 wickets at 10.50, while Barton took four wickets as the Aussies ultimately lost to England in the semi-final by 27 runs.

"We are really pleased to provide the opportunity to some of Australia's best young players to continue their development as part of our pathways program," Sonya Thompson. Touring India and playing against high-quality opposition in challenging conditions will be a valuable experience and test the players technically and mentally across formats," Cricket Australia Head of National Development, said in a statement.

A CA Development squad landed in Chennai on Saturday for the now annual MRF Academy Program, with a host of state regulars and recent Australian T20I debutant Joel Davies among the 12-strong squad.

Meanwhile, CA Development squad landed in Chennai on Saturday for the now annual MRF Academy Program, with a host of state regulars and recent Australian T20I debutant Joel Davies among the 12-strong squad, cricket.com.au reports.

The program will feature two multi-day matches, scheduled for 5–6 August and 10–11 August on spin friendly pitches.

Australia U19 squad: Kasey Barton, Hayden Barbulovi, Eli Brain, Will Byrom, Blake Cattle, Jack Czosnek, Spencer Green, Connor Gregory, Charlie Henderson, Zed Hollick, Matthew Lough, Neel Patel, Jacob Pietz, Patrick Sullivan, Theo Tsingos, Thomas Vaseo

--IANS

bc/

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