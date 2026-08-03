August 03, 2026 3:25 PM हिंदी

Jasmine Bhasin: I’m very greedy when it comes to acting

Jasmine Bhasin: I’m very greedy when it comes to acting

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Jasmine Bhasin is currently seen in the stunt-based-reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi” and is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Punjabi film “Judaa”. The actress says that she is very greedy when it comes to acting because it’s her biggest love.

Speaking about balancing different mediums and languages, Jasmine shares, “I’ve always said that I’m very greedy when it comes to acting because it’s my biggest love and my greatest passion. No matter which medium comes my way, I always want to explore it and give it my all.”

She added: “That’s why I’m genuinely happy, grateful, and humbled to be working across different languages and platforms while connecting with such diverse audiences. At the same time, it’s hectic but there are absolutely no complaints. I want every day to have a new challenge for me.”

“Khatron Ke Khiladi” is based on the American series Fear Factor. First launched as Fear Factor India, which later became Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi on 21 July 2008. A spin-off of the main series Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India was launched in 2020.

It is a reality game show where celebrities face their fears and perform extreme, phobia-busting stunts. Season 14 took place in Romania, with actor Karan Veer Mehra winning the title and Krishna Shroff as the runner-up.

This year’s contestants include Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi

Avinash Mishra, Rithvik Dhanjani, Gaurav Khanna, Avika Gor, Farrhana Bhatt, Harsh Gujral, Vishal Aditya Singh, Orry, Shagun Sharma and Ruhaanika Dhawan.

Hosted by Rohit Shetty and shot in Cape Town, South Africa, this season introduced a new theme of pitting newcomers directly against seasoned veterans.

Talking about Judaa, the Punjabi romantic drama movie also stars Gulab Sidhu, releasing in cinemas on August 21. An emotional story about two lovers separated by fate, time, and misunderstandings. It marks singer Gulab Sidhu's debut in acting.

--IANS

dc/

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