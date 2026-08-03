August 03, 2026 3:26 PM हिंदी

Sitender defends U17 wrestling world title as India sign off with 13 medals in Baku

Sitender wins second U17 world title as India sign off with 13 medals in Baku

Baku, Aug 3 (IANS) India’s freestyle wrestling contingent concluded their campaign on a highly positive note at the 2026 U17 World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, as three final-day podium finishes took India’s overall medal tally across women's wrestling and men's freestyle to an impressive 13 medals.

The 17-year-old Sitender Malik, defending his U17 world title from 2025, squared off against Russia's Sergei Karmrian in a tense championship bout. Delivering a masterclass in composed, clinical wrestling, the young Indian secured a 3-1 victory to capture the gold medal.

This historic triumph elevates Sitender into the rarest of company. He etched his name in the history books as only the second Indian male freestyle wrestler to ever win two U17/Cadet World titles.

This feat mirrors the early career trajectory of Indian wrestling legend and two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar, who won his Cadet World titles in 1998 and 1999. The second coming of such dominance at the cadet level has sent ripples of excitement throughout the Indian sporting fraternity.

In the 45kg category, Hanumant Rajendra Jadhav showcased exceptional agility and technique in his bronze medal playoff. The Maharashtra grappler dominated Iran's Mahdi Davoud Damercheli to register a comprehensive 7-1 victory.

Adding a third medal on the final day, Saksham FNU engaged in a tightly contested 92kg bronze medal match against another Iranian opponent, Mohammad Reza Behrang Isazadeh. Displaying solid defensive composure in the clutch moments, Saksham edged out a thrilling 3-2 victory on points (VPO1) to take home the bronze.

With the conclusion of the Men's Freestyle categories, the curtains have officially drawn on the 2026 U17 World Championships.

India's Final U17 World Championships Medal Tally

Men's Freestyle (FS)

Sitender (60kg) – Gold

Aaryan (48kg) – Silver

Hanumant Rajendra Jadhav (45kg) – Bronze

Prathamesh Suryakanth Patil (55kg) – Bronze

Saksham FNU (92kg) – Bronze

Arush Rana (110kg) – Bronze

Women's Wrestling (WW)

Sandhya Vishnoi (46kg) – Silver

Akshara (53kg) – Silver

Nikita Sehrawat (57kg) – Silver

Kamna Babal (49kg) – Bronze

Avanshika (61kg) – Bronze

Taniya (69kg) – Bronze

Garima (73kg) – Bronze

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