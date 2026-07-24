Mannara Chopra reacts to Kunal Kamra's anti-Hindu remarks, says focus should be on students

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Actress Mannara Chopra, who is the cousin sister of global star Priyanka Chopra, has weighed in on the controversy surrounding comedian Kunal Kamra, saying she believes public platforms should not be used to promote any particular religion or ideology.

Mannara spoke about Kamra’s “Sita Ka Pati” remark, which is doing the rounds on X, and said: “When such claims are being said on the stage… about Sita's husband and all of that.. And I said that I am a secular person… such platforms should not be used to promote a particular religion or talk about a particular ideology.”

She added that the focus should instead remain on issues concerning students rather than being diverted to unrelated debates.

Mannara added: “You should only talk about someone who did not carry anything. Rather, he is talking about which film's producer, director, or actor spoke about Sonam (Wangchuk) ji. I don't want to give my viewpoint on that, and why should I?”

“ The matter here is all about the students, and I think that should really be taken forward and talked about, rather than talking about other things and, you know, which film they celebrated."

Talking about Mannara, she stepped into the world of acting in 2014 and has showcased her prowess in different language films such as Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada films. She made her acting debut with the 2014 Telugu film “Prema Geema Jantha Nai” opposite Sreerama Chandra.

She made her Hindi debut with Anubhav Sinha's “Zid”, co-starring Karanvir Sharma. In 2015, Chopra had a special appearance in a song in two Tamil films, “Sandamarutham” and “Kaaval”.

Mannara also played the lead opposite Sai Dharam Tej in “Thikka”. She made her Kannada film debutin “Rogue” in 2017. She gained major stardom after she featured in the 17th edition of “Bigg Boss”, hosted by Salman Khan, in 2023. She emerged as the 2nd runner-up, and the winner was Munawar Faruqui.

She made her web debut with “Bhootmate,” in which she played a ghost named Pari. She will next be seen in the Telugu film “Thiragabadara Saami”, starring Raj Tarun, and in the Punjabi film “Ohi Chann Ohi Raatan.”

--IANS

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