Adani Enterprises refutes media reports on planning to enter airline business

Ahmedabad, July 24 (IANS) Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) on Friday refuted media reports and market speculation which claimed that the leading Adani Group company is planning to launch an airline.

Reports earlier surfaced that Adani Group is proposing to get into the airline business.

“We would like to categorically deny the recent media reports and market speculation suggesting that Adani Enterprises is planning to launch an airline,” according to a spokesperson for Adani Enterprises Limited.

“These reports are entirely baseless and factually incorrect. Adani Enterprises is not evaluating any proposal to enter the airline business,” the spokesperson added.

Adani Airports recently unveiled an ambitious programme to develop integrated airport cities across its airport network in five states with an investment of more than Rs 20,000 crore in the first phase.

The development encompasses a land bank of over 655 acres across six airports in five states, including nearly 440 acres in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai alone.

Approximately 22 million square feet will be developed across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur and Guwahati, said Adani Airport City Limited (AACL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), India's largest private airport operator.

It will develop integrated airport cities across its airport network, bringing together hospitality, retail, entertainment, convention and commercial infrastructure within seamlessly connected, walkable urban districts.

Nearly 70 per cent of the planned investment will be concentrated in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, reflecting the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's (MMR) position as India's leading commercial, financial and aviation gateway, according to the company.

The developments are designed as integrated, walkable urban districts where travellers, businesses and local communities can access hotels, offices, retail, dining, entertainment and convention facilities within environments seamlessly integrated with airport, Metro and city transport infrastructure.

--IANS

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