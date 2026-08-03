Vinesh, Bajrang say women wrestlers will appeal Delhi Court verdict clearing Brij Bhushan of sexual harassment

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Ace wrestler and MLA of Julana constituency in Haryana Vinesh Phogat and Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia have expressed deep disappointment over a Delhi court verdict clearing former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual violence charges, stating that women wrestlers will challenge the decision in a higher court.

A Delhi court on Monday acquitted former ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the sexual harassment and intimidation case lodged by several women wrestlers, holding that the prosecution failed to establish the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwini Panwar of the Rouse Avenue Courts passed the order acquitting both accused after trial in the case.

In a statement released on X, Vinesh and Bajrang declared that the legal battle is far from over and that their legal team has already been instructed to file an appeal against the court's judgment.

"We had to gather a lot of courage to take to the streets and get an FIR registered against a powerful leader of the ruling party. Using power and muscle power, Brij Bhushan intimidated several girls and forced them to withdraw their names," the statement read.

"However, several women wrestlers stood firm and fought the legal battle against Brij Bhushan in court. We are deeply saddened that the court did not find Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh guilty of the sexual harassment allegations made by the women wrestlers," it added.

The wrestlers also claimed that the entire state machinery had been shielding the former WFi chief since the beginning of the controversy.

"From day one, the entire machinery, the government, and this system have been working to protect Brij Bhushan. The women wrestlers have instructed their lawyers to appeal against this verdict, and it will be done as soon as possible. We have not lost hope, and the wrestlers will continue their fight," they stated.

In January 2023, wrestlers, including Vinesh, Bajrang and Sakshi Malik launched a protest at Jantar Mantar, accusing Brij Bhushan of sexual exploitation and intimidation.

The wrestlers demanded his resignation as WFI chief and sought the dissolution of the federation.

Following a complaint to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President P.T. Usha, an inquiry committee comprising eminent sportspersons, including Mary Kom and Yogeshwar Dutt, was constituted. However, the WFI denied all allegations against its then president and coaches.

The Union Sports Ministry subsequently suspended the functioning of the WFI and sidelined then assistant secretary Vinod Tomar amid the controversy.

The criminal proceedings gathered pace in May 2024, when the Rouse Avenue Court framed charges against Brij Bhushan and Vinod Tomar.

The trial court found sufficient material to proceed against the former WFI chief on charges relating to sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of five women wrestlers.

--IANS

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