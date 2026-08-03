Rakul Preet Singh on choosing to play Surpanakha: Roles that challenge perception are most exciting

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh left everyone awestruck with her initial glimpse as Surpanakha in the much-anticipated 'Ramayana' by Nitesh Tiwari.

Rakul recently revealed a heartfelt open letter lauding her casting as Surpanakha. Elated by the gesture, the 'Runway 34' actress used her X handle (Previously known as Twitter) and shared a sincere message revealing what made her say yes to playing Surpanakha.

In the letter, the admirer praised Rakul for taking on such an unconventional role, pointing out how, while we only remember Surpanakha for a single incident, she remains one of the most influential and layered characters in the Ramayana.

A section of the letter read, "For generations, Surpanakha has often been remembered through an incident. Yet. she remains one of the complex and influential characters in the Ramayana. Her choices altered the course of the epic making her more significant than many people realize. That is why I found your casting so intriguing (sic)."

The admirer further asked Rakul what inspired her to take on such a challenging role.

He further expressed hope that Rakul's performance in the eagerly anticipated drama would encourage the viewers to reassess their characters in a new light.

As a response to the note, Rakul admitted that it was the complexity of Surpanakha that piqued her interest in the character.

She wrote, "Thank you for this beautiful letter. (Red heart emoji) What made me say yes to Surpanakha was exactly what you mentioned - her complexity. History often remembers her for one moment, but there is so much more to her story (sic)."

"As an actor, roles that challenge perception are the most exciting. I hope audiences discover her with an open mind when Ramayana arrives. (Folded hands emoji)," the 'De De Pyaar De 2' actress further went on to add.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and eight-time Academy Award-winning VFX studio DNEG, in collaboration with Yash's Monster Mind Creations, 'Ramayana: Part One' is expected to reach the audience on Diwali 2026.

--IANS

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