Sports Min Mandaviya felicitates CWG 2026 weightlifting medallists with cash rewards

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, on Monday, felicitated India's Commonwealth Games 2026 weightlifting medallists, lauding their historic performances in Glasgow, with cash rewards.

Indian weightlifters competed in 11 weight categories and returned with eight medals – one gold, six silver and one bronze. The Indian contingent registered multiple Commonwealth Games and Commonwealth records, while several athletes also achieved personal-best lifts.

The minister presented cash awards of Rs 30 lakh to gold medallists, Rs 20 lakh to silver medallists and Rs 10 lakh to bronze medallists in recognition of their outstanding achievements at the Commonwealth Games, where Indian weightlifters delivered one of the country's strongest campaigns.

Congratulating the lifters, Mandaviya said that the entire nation had celebrated their achievements. "In Parliament too, announcements were made every time you won medals. Those moments made every Indian proud," he said.

He also paid rich tributes to the coaches, including Dronacharya awardee Vijay Sharma, who was present on Monday during the felicitation, emphasising their indispensable role in shaping champions.

"The guru has the biggest role in an athlete's journey. There is nothing greater than a coach's contribution in creating champions," Mandaviya added.

Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu created history by becoming the first Indian weightlifter to win three consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medals, while Rishikanta Singh and Valluri Ajay Babu set new Commonwealth Games records in the Snatch. Several lifters, including Gyaneshwari Yadav and Harjinder Kaur, registered personal-best performances.

Out of the 11 weightlifters who competed, six of them are Khelo India Athletes (KIAs). Among the medallists, Gyaneshwari is a Khelo India athlete, while Bindyarani Devi, Harjinder and others train at the Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Patiala, which plays an instrumental role in the success of India's grassroots and elite athlete development ecosystem.

Calling upon athletes to become ambassadors of sport, the minister also urged the weightlifters to visit schools and colleges to inspire young people to embrace sports. "Your stories can motivate thousands of children to dream big. Together, we are taking decisive steps towards building a truly sporting nation," he said.

Mandaviya engaged with the weightlifters in conversations about their struggles, journeys to the podium and aspirations for future competitions, particularly the Asian Games 2026. The athletes shared stories of overcoming hardships, the support received through national coaching camps, international exposure and scientific training, and their determination to continue winning laurels for the country.

Addressing those who narrowly missed the podium, he encouraged them not to lose heart. "A sportsperson never truly loses. What matters is the passion to keep improving. I believe the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the support of 140 crore Indians are always with you."

Highlighting the Government's long-term vision for Indian sports, Mandaviya noted that many of the medallists had emerged through initiatives such as Khelo India, which provides young athletes with world-class coaching, scientific support and competitive exposure.

"The country has invested in you because it believes in your potential. Every possible facility is being created so that Indian athletes may compete against the best in the world," he said.

--IANS

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