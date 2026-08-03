Union Min Jyotiraditya Scindia meets Mirabai Chanu after historic CWG triumph

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) After scripting history with her record-extending third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal in Glasgow, ace weightlifter Mirabai Chanu called on Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, here on Monday.

Congratulating Mirabai Chanu on her achievement, Scindia praised her unwavering determination, discipline and perseverance, describing her success as an inspiration for millions of young athletes across the country, particularly in the North Eastern Region.

During the interaction, Mirabai Chanu shared her inspiring journey of resilience and the challenges she overcame on her path to becoming one of India’s most celebrated sportspersons. The minister also held detailed discussions with her on various aspects of sports, including training routines, nutrition, recovery cycles and the importance of adequate rest and sleep in achieving peak performance.

Scindia also appreciated the invaluable contribution of Mirabai Chanu’s coach, trainer and physiotherapist, acknowledging that world-class sporting success is built on a strong support system backed by scientific training and expert guidance.

Highlighting the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region’s vision for nurturing sporting talent, he discussed the development of a comprehensive sports ecosystem in the region through the establishment of the High Level Task Force (HLTF).

Through this Task Force, the Ministry of DoNER is focusing on the ‘One State, One Sport’ initiative, under which each Northeastern state is being supported to develop excellence in sports where it has a natural competitive advantage, including disciplines such as weightlifting, archery and football.

Scindia emphasised that the initiative is not merely about creating brick-and-mortar infrastructure but about building a world-class sporting ecosystem centred on quality coaching, scientific training, sports science, nutrition, recovery and athlete support.

He noted that providing aspiring athletes with access to high-quality training and facilities within the region itself would inspire many more young sportspersons to pursue excellence and enable the Northeast to produce many more champions like Mirabai Chanu. Chanu’s trainer, Vijay Sharma, highlighted the potential of athletes from NER and acknowledged that these initiatives will help nurture grassroots athletes as well.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the Northeastern region, the meeting reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening the sporting ecosystem by investing in talent, coaching excellence and athlete development, while unlocking the immense sporting potential of the Northeastern region.

--IANS

bc/