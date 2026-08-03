Siddharth lauds co-actor Arnav Bhasin for effortlessly looking like a fighter pilot

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Actor Siddharth, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming series ‘Operation Safed Sagar’, has heaped praise on his co-actor in the show, Arnav Bhasin.

Siddharth spoke with IANS along with his co-actors Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, and Mihir Ahuja in the BKC area of Mumbai during the promotions of the series. He said that out of all the actors in the line-up, Arnav looks effortlessly cool as a fighter pilot, and commands the aura with his looks.

Sid told IANS, “All the boys, the Golden Arrows, which is, you know, Ahuja sir, Tony sir, you know, Goofy, and Baldi each of them have very unique personalities, characteristics and styles. So, we used to have a running gag about Goofy (played by Arnav) that he looks the most like a pilot without doing anything. He's just standing there. There's a shot in the trailer as well. For that, there's a gust of wind and he moves twice”.

“He just becomes, it's just like, ‘How can this pilot be better than us?’ So now I understand that he has studied a lot of YouTube. They're all such diligent, hard-working actors and everybody does their work with confidence. It's a really, really exciting thing for us which you've seen as the camaraderie between the boys”, he added.

Meanwhile, ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ is based on the eponymous combined arms operation by the Indian Air Force, supporting elements of the Indian Army during the 1999 Kargil war that was aimed at flushing out regular and irregular troops of the Pakistani Army from vacated Indian Positions in the Kargil sector along the Line of Control.

It was the first large-scale use of airpower in the Jammu and Kashmir region since the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The series is set to stream on August 7 on Netflix.

--IANS

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