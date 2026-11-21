Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Vijay Varma, who recently shot portions of his upcoming film in Gangtok, took some time out from his busy schedule to explore the region and soak in its breathtaking surroundings.

Sharing glimpses from his visit, Vijay shared that he has fallen in love with the scenic beauty and culture of Sikkim and also promised himself another trip to the picturesque locale, this time purely for a holiday.

Sharing a string of images from his visit to the Land of Mystical Mountains, he wrote as the caption: “Sikkim you beauty. Shot some parts of an upcoming film here in Gangtok and stole few hours between work to soak in the magnificent beauty and culture of the region.”

“Also made myself a promise to visit again.. this time just to holiday,” he added.

Vijay before gaining recognition with the crime drama film Pink in 2016. This was followed by supporting roles in Middle Class Abbayi, Gully Boy and Baaghi 3.

He has since starred in several streaming projects, including Mirzapur, Darlings, Dahaad, Kaalkoot, Jaane Jaan and IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.

On the work front, he was last seen in Lust Stories 3, an anthology film, and third installment of Lust Stories, consisting of four short film segments directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj.

The film has an ensemble cast including Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Gurfateh Pirzada, Sana Thampi, Ali Fazal, Radhika Madan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth. The film premiered on Netflix on 18 September 2026.

On the big screen, he was seen in Gustaakh Ishq: Kuch Pehle Jaisa alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sharib Hashmi.

The film marks the debut of fashion designer Manish Malhotra as a film producer. The film is set in the 1990s and follows a young poet's efforts to revive his father's printing press, but in doing so falls for his mentor's daughter, forcing him to choose between love and loyalty.

--IANS

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