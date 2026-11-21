Hanoi, Nov 21 (IANS) In a move to boost maritime cooperation between India and Vietnam, the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sahyadri arrived at Tien Sa Port in Da Nang city of the Southeast Asian nation for an operational turnaround.

In a post on X on Saturday, the Indian Embassy in Vietnam posted: "The ship was accorded a warm welcome by the Vietnam People's Navy and local authorities. The visit reaffirms our shared commitment to peace, stability and security in the region and in the Indo-Pacific."

INS Sahyadri arrived at Tien Sa Port in Da Nang city on Friday for a three-day goodwill visit aimed at deepening defence ties and strengthening naval cooperation between India and Vietnam, local media reported.

The Indian Navy frigate was accorded a warm welcome by local authorities, the city's armed forces and the Naval Region 3 Command.

The Indian Naval ship, with 294 officers and sailors aboard, will remain in Da Nang until November 22 as part of its goodwill visit, Vietnamese newspaper SGGP reported.

As part of the engagements, the Indian Navy delegation will meet the leadership of the Da Nang City People's Committee and the Naval Region 3 Command. The two navies will also participate in sports exchanges involving their officers and personnel.

The crew will additionally explore the city's historical and cultural attractions. The visit is expected to promote greater mutual understanding and trust between the two naval forces and deepen defence cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier this month, a four-member delegation of the Vietnam People's Army visited the College of Military Engineering (CME) in Pune, as part of the Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) programme.

The visit focused on sharing expertise in combat engineering, counter-IED operations, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and engineering support to UN Peacekeeping Missions.

"Strengthening India-Vietnam Defence Cooperation. A four-member delegation of the Vietnam People's Army visited the College of Military Engineering (#CME), Pune, from 03 to 05 November 2026, as part of the Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) programme," the Indian Army posted on X.

"The visit focused on sharing expertise in combat engineering, counter-IED operations, HADR and engineering support to UN Peacekeeping Missions. The engagement further strengthened professional ties, mutual understanding and bilateral military cooperation between India and Vietnam," it added.

Recently, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval was on an official visit to Vietnam, where he called on Vietnamese President To Lam and thanked him for his 'steadfast support in strengthening the India-Vietnam Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership'.

--IANS

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