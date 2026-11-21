New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are confident of making history by winning a third consecutive Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2027, with head coach Andy Flower expressing satisfaction over the squad retained by the franchise ahead of next month's mini auction.

RCB have retained 20 players, including the core of their title-winning squad, and will enter the December 16 auction with a remaining purse of Rs 14.15 crore and five slots to fill.

Flower said the franchise was comfortable with its limited spending power because it had managed to hold on to the bulk of its squad.

Speaking on JioStar, Flower said, "We have had two very strong years, and going into the third year of this cycle, we are very confident and comfortable with the squad we have. We have made a few releases and the responsibility at an auction is always to improve your squad, and we will be looking to do that.

"But we will be more limited than some of the other sides in the auction when it comes to spending power. We are comfortable with that because we have retained the bulk of our squad and a very strong core, the players who have served us so well over the last couple of years.

We will be looking for that combination to work well again for us in 2027, and we have a very important season ahead where we can make history by winning three titles in a row."

RCB's retained players include Abhinandan Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Devdutt Padikkal, Jacob Duffy, Jitesh Sharma, Jordan Cox, Josh Hazlewood, Kanishk Chouhan, Krunal Pandya, Nuwan Thushara, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar, Rasikh Dar, Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Tim David, Venkatesh Iyer, Vicky Ostwal, Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal

The Bengaluru-based franchise has released six players, including England batter Jacob Bethell, along with Mangesh Yadav, Richard Gleeson, Satvik Deswal, Swapnil Singh and Vihaan Malhotra.

RCB's retention strategy reflects their preference to maintain continuity after winning the IPL title in the previous season. With five slots available, Flower and the team management will look to make selective additions to an already settled squad at the auction in Goa.

--IANS

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