Wellington, Nov 21 (IANS) KL Rahul’s superb 136, Shubman Gill’s sublime 98, Devdutt Padikkal’s solid 80 and a whacky unbeaten 55 from Rishabh Pant propelled India to 486/4 in 125 overs at stumps on day three of the first Test and extend the lead to 118 runs against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve on Saturday.

With two days left, New Zealand’s hopes of a win look slim. Unless India collapses, the hosts will most likely be batting to save the match. Each of the four run-makers played their parts well - Rahul held the innings together with a patient 13th Test hundred, his 12th as an opener and first in New Zealand.

Padikkal, who was pristine in his backfoot play, shared a 165-run second-wicket stand with Rahul, and Gill, whose flick, pull and cut shots were a treat to watch, picked up the tempo once India were ahead. Pant, playing in his first match after recovering from a side strain, then ripped the attack apart late in the day.

India’s top five all made fifties, the first time that has happened in an away Test. The top four, Yashasvi Jaiswal (85 on day two), Rahul, Padikkal and Gill, all went past 80, a first for any side in a Test innings in New Zealand. All four were playing their first Test innings in the country.

Resuming from 159/1, India found runs hard to come by early, as the first three overs of the day were maidens. It took India 21 balls to get off the mark, as Rahul broke the shackles by driving Smith on the up through cover for four. Soon after, Smith beat his inside edge with one that seamed back sharply and missed hitting Rahul’s off-stump by millimetres, thus giving the veteran opener a lucky reprieve.

Padikkal faced 20 straight dot balls before Henry finally dropped short, and the left-hander duly cut him for four. The two Karnataka batters kept up a steady chatter in Kannada, apart from rotating strike easily, as India reached the first drinks break unscathed.

Rahul brought up India’s 200 with a cover drive for two off Kyle Jamieson, before New Zealand turned to the part-time off-spin of Glenn Phillips, who later made a flying one-handed stop at gully to deny Padikkal a boundary, but the left-hander reached his fifty off 98 balls with a single in the 60th over.

Rahul took a well thought-out risk by stepping out to loft Phillips over long-on for six. The ball, though, landed close to a child in the stands, and a visibly concerned Rahul kept looking that way until he was sure the kid was fine.

His next shot, a drive for three through cover, raised the 100-run stand for the second wicket with Padikkal. It marks only the third time in a Test in New Zealand that both the first and second wickets have produced century partnerships. Rahul moved into the 90s with a four off Phillips, before the first session came to a close with a maiden from Henry.

In the second session, India added 105 runs in 27 overs for the loss of Padikkal, who was castled for 80 off 175 balls by Kyle Jamieson. New Zealand began with a two-pronged plan: Jacob Duffy bowled short from round the wicket with keeper Tom Blundell pushed back, while Nathan Smith attacked the stumps.

Duffy struck Rahul on the right arm with a sharp short ball, but the opener pulled the next two deliveries for twos and then tapped one into the cover region in the 69th over to reach his hundred off 207 balls. Rahul pumped his fist, took off his helmet, made his customary gesture for his child and looked to the sky as the Indian dressing room rose.

Rahul also became the first Indian opener to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries. It was Rahul’s 13th Test hundred, as he became the third Indian, after Sunil Gavaskar and Surinder Amarnath, to score a hundred in his first Test innings in New Zealand.

Two balls later, Padikkal, on 53, could not keep a cut down off Duffy, and Henry Nicholls put down a low chance at gully. Padikkal then danced down the pitch to loft Glenn Phillips over mid-on for four, while Rahul whipped the part-time off-spinner over mid-wicket for another boundary. In between, both batters needed attention from the physio for their right arms.

New Zealand took the second new ball soon after the drinks break and Jamieson, wayward at first, produced a beauty from round the wicket that held its line, beat Padikkal’s outside edge and hit the top of off-stump. It made one remember the way Akash Deep castled Phillips on day two.

It also meant that Padikkal’s 165-run stand with Rahul came to an end. Rahul, meanwhile, became only the third Indian, after Rahul Dravid and Gautam Gambhir, to be part of two century stands in the same Test innings in New Zealand.

It was also only the fourth time India have had century stands for each of the first two wickets in a Test in a SENA country, after two such instances involving Gavaskar and one involving Virender Sehwag.

Gill wasted no time in hitting the ground running in his first Test appearance in New Zealand – charging down the pitch to pull Jamieson for four and taking 15 off one Duffy over – cutting a boundary over backward point and pulling a no-ball to the fence.

That flurry of runs also contributed to India scoring 56 runs in 13 overs since the second new ball was taken, as the visitors bagged another session in their favour. In the final session, Gill fell two short of a hundred in the last over of the day, while Pant struck a rapid half-century, with nightwatchman Anshul Kamboj yet to score after facing two balls.

Gill had looked set for becoming India’s second centurion of the day until Duffy got one to nip back between bat and pad and hit Gill’s off-stump via the pad and end his 146-ball knock that included nine fours and two sixes.

Gill had reached his fifty off 68 balls after tea by pulling Duffy for six to put India into the lead. Rahul hit Duffy for six before dragging a wide one from Nathan Smith onto his stumps, and received a standing ovation from the crowd after a 290-ball innings.

Gill had a stroke of luck on 67 when umpire Richard Illingworth gave him lbw to Smith. He reviewed with three seconds left on the timer after checking with Pant, and although the New Zealanders were convinced they saw a gap between bat and pad, Sonic showed a spike. The decision was overturned and the Basin Reserve crowd booed.

New Zealand had already wasted a review on Pant, whose attempted pull had come off his shoulder. Pant took his time to settle, scoring 15 off his first 37 balls. Then he cut loose, taking Duffy for six, six and four in an 18-run over that pushed India’s lead past 100.

Pant brought up his 22nd Test fifty off 55 balls by charging at Duffy and pulling him wide of mid-on. He and Gill had just completed a century stand when the captain fell at the stroke of stumps. New Zealand ended the day by burning their last review on an lbw shout against Kamboj, as India completed a productive batting day to take control of the match.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 368 in 121 overs (Henry Nicholls 175; Jasprit Bumrah 4-92) trail India 486/4 in 125 overs (KL Rahul 136, Shubman Gill 98; Kyle Jamieson 1-57, Nathan Smith 1-65) by 118 runs

--IANS

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