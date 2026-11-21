Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Actress Heli Daruwala, who makes a special appearance as Ramya in the much-loved series ‘Dhindhora 2’, has opened up about her experience on set and her admiration for Bhuvan Bam.

For Heli, being part of a show that has already carved a special place in the hearts of audiences was an exciting opportunity. Having followed Bhuvan Bam’s work for a long time, she has always admired his creativity and comic timing.

Heli said in a statement: “Working with Bhuvan and being a part of a cult-classic show like Dhindhora 2 was an absolute delight! Ramya’s special appearance was so much fun to shoot. Bhuvan is effortlessly funny, and we laughed so much on set that our stomachs hurt.”

She said that despite it being my first time working with the team, it never felt that way.

“I’ve followed Bhuvan’s work for a long time and have always admired his craft, but getting to know him personally made me admire him even more. He is not just incredibly talented but also an amazing human being.”

Now that the show is out, the actor is particularly delighted with the response to her appearance. From receiving calls from friends in the industry appreciating her scene to fans sharing screenshots of her cameo, the appreciation has made the experience even more rewarding.

“Now that the show is out, it’s heartwarming to receive calls from friends in the industry appreciating my scene, while fans have been sending me screenshots of my appearance. That kind of love and appreciation makes the experience even more special. I’m truly happy to have been a part of this wonderful show,” she added.

Heli has built a career across films, OTT and television. An actor, model and trained classical and belly dancer, she is known for her expressive performances, versatility and striking screen presence.

In September, she was seen as a lead in the upcoming film Love Lottery. The film reportedly follows a married man. His marriage falls apart due to betrayal and mistrust. When his wife is murdered, he becomes the main suspect. He fights a courtroom battle to clear his name. The film focuses on male rights in the legal and social system.

The film also stars Kabir Duhan Singh, Hemant Pandey, Vijayant Kohli, Indira Krishnan, and Santosh Shukla. Love Lottery is set to release in theatres on 18 September.

Talking about Heli, her previous work includes Love you Zindagi, Naagin 3, Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke to name a few.

--IANS

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