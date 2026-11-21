Las Vegas, Nov 21 (IANS) World Champion Kimi Antonelli set the fastest time in the Las Vegas qualifying as he pipped Red Bull's Max Verstappen and teammate George Russell.

Although Antonelli's 1m 33.893s was the quickest in Q3, 0.258s better than that of Verstappen, the Italian will not start the race from P1 as he will be serving a five-place grid penalty for the power unit changes, which will bring him down to P6 on the grid.

Instead, it will be Verstappen who will be starting the Las Vegas Street Circuit from pole due to Antonelli's grid drop. Russell will be on the front row with Verstappen after having set the quickest times in both the practices.

Lando Norris was fourth fastest with a time of 1:34.244, while Red Bull's Isack Hadjar was fifth in the qualifying ahead of Racing Bulls' Arvid Lindblad. All of them will be starting a place higher, with Antonelli dropping to P6.

Oscar Piastri, who will be serving a 10-place penalty, was seventh, while Liam Lawson of the other Racing Bulls was eighth, ahead of the Alpine duo of Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto, both of whom wrapped up the top 10.

It was a disastrous session for Ferrari as both of their drivers failed to get into Q3. Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were P11 and P12 during Q2. Leclerc ran deep on a quick lap, while Hamilton, who reported a lack of grip, was also out before the final run of the session.

Although the championship battle has been wrapped up with Antonelli being the new champion and Mercedes the constructors' winners, there is still plenty to play for. There is a five-way battle for the second spot in the drivers' championship and an intense battle for P3 in the teams' championship, a spot currently held by Red Bull, with 2024 and 2025 champions McLaren in fourth.

--IANS

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