New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) India’s television ecosystem has grown from a single experimental service into a diverse, multi-platform network, and Doordarshan now runs 35 channels, up from 17 in 2010, according to an official factsheet.

DD Free Dish carries 482 channels, including educational ones, up from 59. Private satellite television has expanded from 603 channels in 2010–11 to 917 permitted channels as of March 2026.

Of these, 908 channels were available for downlinking in India, comprising 342 pay channels and 566 free-to-air (FTA) channels.

Of the pay channels, 238 were standard-definition (SD) and 104 were high-definition (HD) channels.

Private pay DTH serves 49.05 million active subscribers as on March 31, 2026. Doordarshan's DTH service provides 100 per cent geographical and population coverage across the country, said the factsheet.

Recognising television's growing influence on public opinion, global communication and cultural exchange, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed November 21 as the World Television Day in 1996.

The observance recognises television's role in informing, educating and connecting societies. It also highlights the importance of responsible broadcasting in addressing contemporary challenges and supporting informed public discourse.

Collectively, terrestrial, satellite, cable, DTH, and digital platforms bring television to urban, rural and remote homes, according to the factsheet.

The future of broadcasting will increasingly be shaped by technological convergence and expanding digital access. High-definition transmission, digital delivery and internet-based platforms are transforming how audiences’ access and experience content.

Broadcasting is also moving beyond conventional television networks towards more flexible and connected delivery systems. Public and private broadcasters will continue to play an important role in this transition.

With expanding infrastructure, technological innovation and wider platform integration, India’s broadcasting ecosystem is evolving to serve diverse audiences and changing viewing preferences. These developments are creating a more accessible, connected and future-ready broadcasting landscape.

Over-the-top (OTT) platforms have enabled on-demand viewing across devices and locations. In November 2024, Prasar Bharati launched WAVES, its OTT digital streaming platform, bringing public service broadcasting content to digital audiences.

By November 2026, WAVES had recorded about 1.6 crore registered users.

—IANS

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