Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) The Indian equity benchmarks extended gains for a fourth consecutive week, as strong foreign investor inflows and robust performance of banking stocks helped domestic markets despite intense global selling pressure in AI-linked and technology stocks.

Nifty added 2.61 per cent during the week and gained 1.12 per cent on the last trading day to reach 25,800. At close, Sensex was up 897 points, or 1.08 per cent, at 81,592. It gained 2.85 per cent during the week.

Banking stocks remained the key drivers of the rally, with the Bank Nifty surging 5.6 per cent during the week to fresh record highs. PSU banks and private lenders led gains, while auto, consumer durables, financials and realty stocks also posted strong performances. Information technology shares remained volatile as global concerns over AI valuations weighed on sentiment.

"Domestic equities held firm despite a deepening sell-off across Wall Street and Asian markets, with investors rotating away from crowded AI trades towards Indian equities. Broader participation, however, remained uneven, with mid-caps posting modest gains and small-cap indices underperforming frontline benchmarks," an analyst said.

Nifty Midcap100 added 0.23 per cent and Nifty Smallcap100 dipped 1.09 per cent during the week.

FIIs recorded cumulative net inflows of nearly Rs 1,11,950 crore so far this month, while DIIs registered net outflows of around Rs 61,787 crore.

Indian equities displayed resilience, underpinned by robust foreign institutional inflows, softer crude prices and improving currency dynamics, market participants said.

"Buying on dips is likely to remain the preferred strategy, with investors favouring fundamentally strong companies and sectors showing relative strength over chasing extended rallies," they said.

The moderation in oil towards the $81–84 range offers some relief on import costs and inflationary pressures, but the improvement comes against a less favourable inflation backdrop.

October CPI inflation rose to 6.09 per cent, above the RBI’s upper tolerance limit, while food inflation reached 8.94 per cent.

The immediate resistance for Nifty 50 is placed around 25,800–26,000 and key support remains at 25,700–25,600. Bank Nifty's immediate resistance is placed around 65,000 and 64000 forms the immediate support zone.

—IANS

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