September 11, 2026 5:38 PM हिंदी

Vijay Sethupathi, Shankar, Prabhu Deva condole death of popular Tamil scholar Solomon Pappaiah

Vijay Sethupathi, Shankar, Prabhu Deva condole death of popular Tamil scholar Solomon Pappaiah (Photo: Prabhu Dheva/X)

Chennai, Sep 11 (IANS) Actors Vijay Sethupathi, Prabhu Deva and ace director Shankar were among those who expressed shock and grief at the demise of iconic Tamil scholar, actor, orator and debate moderator Solomon Pappaiah, who passed away in Madurai due to age-related ailments.

Expressing his condolences to the family of the late scholar, actor Vijay Sethupathi on his X timeline wrote, "The golden era of Tamil stage has ended."

He said that the demise of professor Solomon Pappaiah, who had taken pattimandrams (debates) to every home and who spoke simple, beautiful Tamil in a way that people could understand, was a great loss to Tamil and the Tamil people. Vijay Sethupathi further said Solomon Pappaiah's words would continue to live in Tamil, generation after generation.

Ace director Shankar, in his condolence message, said, "Feeling deeply saddened to hear about the demise of respected #SolomonPappaiah Avargal. What a great Tamil scholar and orator he was! I always looked forward to and thoroughly enjoyed his Pattimandram (debates) programmes during every Tamil festival."

Shankar further added, "It is truly heartbreaking to know that I will miss his wonderful humour, wit, and enlightening judgments. His contribution to Tamil language and culture will always be remembered. My heartfelt prayers for the beautiful soul. May he rest in peace."

Actor Prabhu Deva, in his condolence message, said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Solomon Pappaiah Sir. A great voice of Tamil, forever remembered."

Earlier, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth had joined scores of others in paying tribute to eminent Tamil scholar, debate moderator and actor Solomon Pappaiah.

Rajinikanth, who took to his X timeline, to condole the demise of the iconic speaker and Tamil scholar, said in Tamil that he prayed for the soul of the great Tamil scholar, Professor Solomon Pappaiah, to rest in peace.

Rajinikanth, in his tribute, pointed out that Pappiah was an authority in Tamil who had taken debates, which were until then something which only the educated and the elite could enjoy, to the common man in a colloquial way.

Solomon Pappaiah, who has moderated over 12000 debates, has also acted in a number of films including Rajinikath's blockbuster film 'Sivaji -The Boss'.

Several eminent people have condoled the demise of the great Tamil scholar including seven-time National Award winning lyricist Vairamuthu.

--IANS

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Vijay Sethupathi, Shankar, Prabhu Deva condole death of popular Tamil scholar Solomon Pappaiah (Photo: Prabhu Dheva/X)

Vijay Sethupathi, Shankar, Prabhu Deva condole death of popular Tamil scholar Solomon Pappaiah