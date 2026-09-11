BRICS can help India take homegrown technology global: Industry experts

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) India can use the BRICS platform to expand its homegrown technologies and innovations into global markets, creating opportunities for both India and fellow member countries, industry experts said on Friday on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

Speaking to IANS, Mfundo Thango, CEO of South African company Mpilo-Ende Fortified Foods, said India’s relatively advanced technological ecosystem, particularly in agriculture and agri-tech, could serve as a strong foundation for wider adoption of Indian innovations across Africa.

“India is much more developed than South Africa, so I believe the technologies and agri-tech innovations developed here can be adapted and deployed more effectively across Africa, with South Africa serving as a base,” Thango said.

He added that such collaboration would not only benefit African countries but also give Indian companies an opportunity to take their technologies to international markets.

Petr Sizov, Press Secretary at the Russian Embassy in India, said India’s rapid economic growth and expanding cooperation with Russia have created significant scope for joint projects between the two countries.

“India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world and is moving rapidly towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy,” Sizov said, adding that more than 110 Russian companies are participating in the BRICS Summit.

He said the strong Russian participation reflected the growing business and economic engagement between the two countries and the scope for further cooperation through the BRICS platform.

Highlighting India's BRICS presidency as a major opportunity, Anupam Vohra, Vice President of the Association of Hospitality Professionals Welfare, said the grouping could also play an important role in boosting tourism and hospitality ties.

“Tourism in India is witnessing tremendous growth. Our economy is expanding rapidly and a large number of international tourists are visiting the country,” Vohra said.

He noted that the BRICS grouping brings together countries with diverse economic structures, priorities and levels of development, making it important to adopt a flexible approach while framing policies and initiatives.

Vohra pointed out that countries such as China have a highly developed tourism industry, while Russia faces a different set of challenges due to the ongoing conflict.

He said the diversity within BRICS makes the grouping significant for global economic cooperation, with its member countries collectively accounting for a substantial share of the world's population and economy.

--IANS

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