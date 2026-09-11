Premier League: Manchester derby in focus as action resumes on Matchday 4

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) The Manchester derby between United and City takes centre stage in the Premier League on Sunday as both sides test their title credentials in one of the season's most anticipated encounters.

Manchester City have not always been convincing since Enzo Maresca replaced Pep Guardiola, but have started the season with three wins, while Manchester United have a win, a draw and a defeat from their opening three matches.

With United already five points behind both their neighbour and Arsenal, the derby carries added significance for Michael Carrick's side, which will also need to improve defensively.

While much of the focus remains in Manchester, defending champions Arsenal visit Sunderland on Saturday. Mikel Arteta's side enters the match after a midweek win in its UEFA Champions League opener but will remember Sunderland denying it victory last season with an equaliser deep into stoppage time, reports Xinhua.

Hull City enter the weekend in a surprising third place after returning to the Premier League with two wins and a draw without conceding a goal. Sergej Jakirovic's side faces a tougher test when it visits Chelsea on Saturday.

Xabi Alonso's Chelsea have plenty of attacking talent to test Hull's defence but have also conceded seven goals, and the Tigers will hope to exploit that vulnerability from set pieces.

Fulham coach Alvaro Arbeloa, who enjoyed a successful spell at Liverpool, returns to Anfield with his side second from bottom after three straight defeats. Liverpool should have new signing Bradley Barcola available after he suffered cramps in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid.

Aston Villa host Nottingham Forest, with both sides looking for their first win of the season. Tottenham Hotspur have yet to convince despite a busy summer in the transfer market and host Everton, who twice came from behind to earn a late draw against Manchester United last weekend.

Cheick Doucoure could make his long-awaited return from injury when Crystal Palace play Ipswich Town. Coventry host Brighton as Frank Lampard's side looks for its first point of the season, while Bournemouth aim to end their habit of conceding late goals when they host Brentford.

Leeds United host Newcastle United on Monday in a clash between two sides looking to preserve their unbeaten starts to the season.

--IANS

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