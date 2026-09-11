Very impressed with Dutch players in ETPL, hope we get to see the best of them, says David

Malahide, Sep 11 (IANS) Hard-hitting Australian batter Tim David has expressed deep admiration for the local Dutch talent in his team, Amsterdam Flames, in the ongoing European T20 Premier League (ETPL), adding that he wishes to see the best of their performances as the inaugural tournament shifts to its Ireland leg.

The ETPL is an ICC-sanctioned tournament, hosted via a joint venture between Cricket Ireland, Cricket Scotland, and Cricket Netherlands (KNCB). David played pivotal match-winning innings for the Flames during the opening stage in Voorburg.

"Yeah, I have been very impressed with them. Not that we didn’t know these players were good, but to be able to play up close with the Dutch players and see their skill level, and how they adapt their game to those conditions at that ground in Voorburg, is very impressive.

“I’m certainly looking forward to seeing those guys as we go through Ireland. But yes, it’s a very impressive place, and I hope we get to keep seeing the best of them," David said in a statement by the tournament on Friday.

He also spoke about the novelty and excitement of competing in European conditions alongside new teammates. "It’s great to be playing cricket in a different part of the world. We certainly haven’t had the opportunity to play a lot of cricket in Holland, Scotland or Ireland.

“So, as an overseas player, it’s an attractive part of the world to come and play in, and to be able to make new friends, have new teammates and hopefully have an impact for a team over in this part of the world is pretty exciting."

The Amsterdam Flames franchise boasts high-profile co-owners in Australian sporting legends, former cricket captain Steve Waugh and ex-hockey player Jamie Dwyer, giving players access to immense wealth of experience. "I think anytime you get to rub shoulders with someone who’s had such a successful career and been a part of successful teams, there’s certainly something you can learn from them.

“So, that’s both Jamie Dwyer and Steve Waugh, our owners here at the Amsterdam Flames. It’s pretty cool to be a part of a team with them, and there are different challenges that come up in all team environments.

“Those guys have certainly seen a lot of those challenges throughout their long careers, and they were the best as well in their own individual pursuits. So, to be able to try and get a little bit of knowledge from them, or just see how they go about things, is pretty cool," explained David.

Beyond chasing the championship trophy, David stressed that building positive dressing-room camaraderie remains his personal benchmark for success. "I think within the team, if I could walk away from this competition and all the guys in my team say they enjoyed being a part of the team with me, if they had a good time and felt like they learned something, or enjoyed themselves throughout this period, then that’s a massive win for me.

“I think with it being the first year, it’s only going to grow from here, so there’ll be a lot of positives to build upon. But certainly, from my side, apart from winning the tournament, it would be if my teammates had a great time and hopefully enjoyed my company," he added.

--IANS

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