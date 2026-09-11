Ahead of auction, Gulf Giants head coach Helmot eager to assess talent in ILT20 Development Tournament

Dubai, Sep 11 (IANS) With the ILT20 auction less than three weeks away, Adani Sportsline-owned Gulf Giants head coach Simon Helmot said he views the upcoming Development Tournament as an ideal platform to evaluate emerging talent and finalise squad strategies.

The fourth edition of the ILT20 Development Tournament, scheduled to begin on September 14, comes shortly before the player auction happens on October 1. The Giants squad features returning core players including Haider Razzaq and Aayan Afzal Khan, along with Sagar Kalyan and Tanish Suri - two of the leading run-scorers from last year's edition.

UAE middle-order batter Sohaib Khan has also been named in the setup. For Helmot, the tournament serves as a dual-purpose venture to gauge competitive readiness and establish foundational team dynamics. “I’m really looking forward to getting started. This is my first assignment with Gulf Giants, so it’s an important few weeks for me as well.

“The first thing is to get to know the players, see how they go about their cricket and understand where we can help them improve. At the same time, we have to start thinking about what our squad could look like as we head into the auction,” he said in a statement on Friday.

Highlighting the importance of grassroots progression, the Australian stated that breakthrough performances during this period could catapult local talents into senior franchise calculations.

“There is some really exciting talent coming through, and that’s one of the things I’m most excited about. You never quite know who is going to put their hand up in a tournament like this.

“A player can have a really strong few weeks and suddenly find themselves in the conversation for the next level. For us, it’s about giving those players an opportunity and seeing who is ready to take it,” added Helmot.

He further said that experienced local names would play a pivotal role in guiding younger players within the squad. “Players like Haider, Aayan, Sagar and Tanish know what this level is about. They can help set the standards for some of the younger players coming into the group.

“We’ll certainly be watching our own players closely, but we’ll also be keeping an eye on the wider tournament. There will be players in the other teams who catch your attention, and that’s part of what makes this tournament so important.”

--IANS

nr/