Arteta confirms Timber, Mosquera nearing returns, White doing 'fine'

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta provided injury updates on defenders Jurrien Timber, Cristhian Mosquera and Ben White ahead of their Premier League clash against Sunderland on Saturday.

Arteta highlighted that Timber and Mosquera are nearing returns after their spells on the sidelines, while White is "fine" after limping off in their Gunners' 1-0 win over Napoli in the Champions League 2026-27 opener.

Mosquera missed Arsenal's wins over Chelsea and Napoli due to a muscular injury, while Timber has been on the sidelines ever since last year's Champions League final and travelled with the squad for the Napoli clash.

"(Cristhian's) doing really well," Arteta said in the pre-match presser ahead of Arsenal's Premier League clash against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. "Let's see if he can get [back] for this game or the next one," he added. "(With Jurrien), let's see. We have another training session. He's been doing really well; he's been training with us now for a few days, and he looks in good shape."

Arsenal have begun their new season with three straight wins in the Premier League and a 1-0 victory over Napoli in their UCL opener. Their new signing Christos Tzolis has been doing well, and the coach believes that he's been forming strong team combinations with the squad.

"Hopefully those relationships are great between all the players; that's what we try to develop," Arteta said. "There is certainly a start there, and let's see where we have a bigger example, how this develops, but it's a really good sign."

Arteta would want his team to keep the winning run going after Sunderland had ended their 11-match streak with a 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light. "Last year we dropped points there and in the last minute," he said. "We experienced and learned a lot from that game.

"Tomorrow we will discuss many things we want to be aware of and where we want to take the game and how to nullify their strengths."

--IANS

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