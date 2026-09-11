September 11, 2026 5:36 PM हिंदी

Manoj Bajpayee recollects fond memories of shooting for his small but extremely powerful role in ‘Veer-Zaara’

Manoj Bajpayee recollects fond memories of shooting for his small but extremely powerful role in ‘Veer-Zaara’

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) The National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee has recollected his fondest memories of working on the iconic film ‘Veer-Zaara’.

The actor spoke with IANS along with Divya Dutta and director Ben Rekhi during the promotions of the film ‘Last Man in Tower’ in the Andheri West area of Mumbai.

He told IANS, “I enjoyed myself while working on that film. For three days I was there on the sets of the film. One day at Film City and 2 days in Amritsar. So, it was (took a dramatic pause) quite good. I shot those two, three sequences that I had. And the biggest advantage was that I was working for Mr. Yash Chopra. I always wanted to work with him”.

“But he told me very honestly that he doesn't make films for actors like me. And he was very candid about it. I didn't mind it at all because there's somebody that honest, and a man of that stature. You just love him for his honesty. He didn't promise me anything. But I was very happy just facing the camera under his direction. So, I got a few days to spend with him. And he took great care of me in terms of my food, the party, everything. He just treated me with so much warmth”.

While walking down the memory lane, He was unaware that his small but impactful role in the film has become a cult before he was told about the impact of the character on the landscape of India’s pop-culture.

The film told the story of a 2 star-crossed lovers, from arch-nemesis neighbours, India and Pakistan. Manoj's character in the film is responsible for putting SRK behind the bars on the grounds of charges of spying.

“He got everybody together to party with me in the evening in Amritsar saying, ‘Manoj is a guest’. So, everybody should be really there, you know, all of that. I was expecting nothing from the role because it was a Yash Chopra film, there was a superstar in the film, and it was a highly anticipated film, the eyeballs were there”, he added.

--IANS

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