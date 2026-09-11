Nigeria’s Vice President arrives in New Delhi to attend 18th BRICS Summit

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend the 18th BRICS Summit. He was warmly received at the airport by Minister of State (MoS) at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shantanu Thakur.

“Cordially welcome Vice-President Senator Kashim Shettima of Nigeria as he arrives in New Delhi for the 18th BRICS Summit. He was received by MOS Shantanu Thakur at the airport,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on X.

“India and Nigeria share close and longstanding ties, underpinned by strong people-to-people connections. The visit will further strengthen this multifaceted partnership,” it added.

Ahead of his departure, Vice President Shettima met Abhishek Singh, High Commissioner of India to Nigeria, on Thursday as they reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation before the 18th BRICS Summit.

“Ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit, being held in New Delhi on 12-13 September, High Commissioner Abhishek Singh met H.E. Kashim Shettima, GCON, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the High Commission of India in Nigeria stated on X.

Shettima is heading a delegation which will represent Nigeria in the New Delhi summit, further advancing the shared priorities and cooperation.

“The meeting reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation and explored opportunities to further strengthen the India-Nigeria Strategic Partnership, including in economic engagement, energy, agriculture, capacity building, security and people-to-people ties. A warm and productive exchange, reflecting the shared commitment of India and Nigeria to an enduring and mutually beneficial partnership,” the High Commission stated.

As BRICS Chair 2026, India will host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, bringing together leaders of BRICS member and partner countries as well as outreach invitees. During the BRICS Summit, the leaders will exchange views on strengthening intra-BRICS cooperation on common priorities and share perspectives on global and regional matters of mutual importance, according to a statement released by the MEA.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said leaders from across the world will gather in New Delhi over the next few days for the BRICS Summit, expressing confidence that the high-level meeting will witness positive and meaningful discussions on various issues with the welfare of the world in mind.

“Over the next few days, leaders from around the world will gather for the BRICS Summit. I am confident that the Summit will see positive and meaningful discussions on various issues with the welfare of the world in mind,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

–IANS

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