Pakistan pacer Razaullah reveals meeting with Root after Birmingham heroics

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Pakistan's rising pacer Razaullah has revealed on his meeting with England icon and captain Joe Root following his heroics in Pakistan's eight-wicket loss at Edgbaston.

Razaullah put on a show with both bat and ball on his Test debut after being sent an SOS call with six other players as the Pakistan Cricket Board released seven players and coaches, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul, ahead of the third and final Test of the series.

The four-wicket outing and a blistering 81 with the bat saw showers of praise from several corners, as he has now revealed his special meeting with Root after the Test.

As per Pakistan Observer, Root met Razaullah and offered him advice following the series, which he said was a great source of happiness. "Receiving such appreciation from a world-class player was a great source of happiness and encouragement for me," Razaullah said, as quoted by Pakistan Observer.

Razaullah had played only eight first-class games before being called into the Pakistan side as one of the five uncapped players. The speedster gave some life to Pakistan during their improbable-looking task.

After being shot out for 133 in the first innings and conceding 453 against the Three Lions, Pakistan were in danger of losing the Test within two days when they were 0/2 in their second innings.

But the likes of Azan Awais (59), former captain Shan Masood (95) and current skipper Babar Azam (76) put up a fight before Razaullah enthralled with his stroke-filled knock of 81 from 63 balls. During his stay, he hit nine sixes and four fours. The nine sixes he hit are the joint most for any Test debutant, alongside Tim Southee.

Razaullah had reflected on his performance, saying that he was selective with his shots. "I was being selective with which balls to slog, but they all seemed within range," he said casually. "I wanted to take it as deep as possible. I wasn't scared of pace. I wanted to punish the balls from Archer that landed on a hard length. There's nothing to be scared of when you're playing for your country. I was just enjoying myself."

--IANS

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