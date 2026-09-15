Kate Jackson, Cheryl Ladd, Jaclyn Smith pay tribute to Farrah Fawcett: Her iconic poster lives in minds and garages of many man

Los Angeles, Sep 15 (IANS) Actresses Kate Jackson, Cheryl Ladd and Jaclyn Smith reunited on the Primetime Emmys stage and paid tribute to actress Farrah Fawcett from their show Charlie's Angels.

The actress took to the stage to present the Emmy for Best Drama. Before presenting the award to ‘The Pitt’, Jaclyn Smith honored Farrah Fawcett. She said, “As I said many times, she’s here and she’s here with us in everyone’s collective memory”.

Kate Jackson said that Fawcett “was the shiniest angel of all, and she was loved by millions of people all over the world. And she still is today. And they’ll never forget her and neither will we. And I’m sure you won’t either”.

Cheryl Ladd said, “Her iconic poster lives in the minds and the garages of many a man”.

The adventure-crime drama series, created by Ivan Goff and Ben Roberts, ran for five seasons from 1976 to 1981.

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards celebrates the best of American television. The ceremony was held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, with Mariska Hargitay hosting the ceremony. The 2026 Emmy cycle featured a total of 123 competitive categories, with 19 awards presented during the main NBC telecast, while several others were handed out at the Creative Arts Emmys.

‘The Pitt’ led the nominations with 25 nods, followed by the final season of ‘Hacks’ with a record-breaking 24 nominations in the comedy category. Apple TV’s Widow’s Bay and Pluribus were also major contenders.

‘The Pitt’ and Katie Dippold’s comedy horror television series ‘Widow’s Bay’ were named Best Drama Series and Best Comedy Series along with maximum awards at the 2026 Emmy ceremony. Noah Wyle also picked up Lead Actor in a Drama Series for ‘The Pitt’.

‘Hacks’, which entered the ceremony with 24 nominations for its final season, added another major win to its tally, with Jean Smart named Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

‘Pluribus’ actress Rhea Seehorn won Lead Actress in a Drama Series, while Tom Pelphrey took Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for ‘Task’ and Allison Janney won Supporting Actress for ‘The Diplomat’.

--IANS

aa/