Ishita Dutta on celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with kids: ‘Their enthusiasm brings a different kind of joy’

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Actress Ishita Dutta has opened up about celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with her husband Vatsal Sheth and their children, Vaayu and Veda.

The ‘Drishyam’ actress shared that celebrating the festival with her kids makes the occasion even more special, as their enthusiasm and happiness bring a different kind of joy to the festivities. Speaking about celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with husband Vatsal Seth and the children, Ishita said, “Celebrating festivals with children makes everything more exciting. Their enthusiasm and happiness bring a different kind of joy to these moments. I love being able to celebrate with Vaayand Veda and make these occasions special for them.”

“For me, the best part is being together. In our busy lives, festivals give us that opportunity to slow down and spend quality time with each other. Those simple family moments are the ones I value the most.”

Talking about what the festival means to her, Ishita shared, “Ganesh Chaturthi is a very special festival for me. There is such a beautiful energy around Bappa’s arrival, and it brings a sense of positivity and peace to the home. It is a time when you naturally feel more grateful for everything you have.”

Adding to this, Ishita mentioned, “I always look forward to Bappa’s blessings. I pray for happiness, good health, peace and positivity for my family and everyone around us. I feel festivals like these remind us to appreciate the people and moments that truly matter.”

The actress is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with her husband, Vatsal Sheth, and their children, Vaayu and Veda.

On the work front, Ishita Dutta has had a busy year with the release of “Ghamasaan.” The actress is now gearing up for her upcoming project “Drishyam 3,” which is directed by Abhishek Pathak. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Prakash Raj, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav. "Drishyam: The Conclusion” is set to hit theatres on October 2, 2026.

--IANS

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