September 15, 2026 3:39 PM हिंदी

Zoya Hussain: Much of one's performance is just listening to your co-actors speak while they do their thing

Zoya Hussain: Much of one's performance is just listening to your co-actors speak while they do their thing

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Actress Zoya Hussain has spoken about gravitating towards characters with a strong internal world.

The series follows a gripping story of accusation, power and the institutions built around an influential spiritual figure. As Meenu Rawat, a 17-year-old student, accuses Sunil ‘Baapji’ Chakosi, the narrative unfolds through the perspectives of those caught within his sphere of influence, raising questions about belief, authority and the motivations that drive people to seek a place among the chosen.

Zoya said: “All you’ve mentioned above are seductive concepts, they make us feel good and believe, the complexities of the people fighting within his world to prove themselves worthy, to be the chosen ones, while operating from very different states of minds, I think the audience will enjoy watching, and of course, the ‘why’ of it all.”

Asked about her biggest acting challenge in finding the emotional truth of this character, especially in scenes where what she doesn't say may be as important as what she does, Zoya said: “So much of one's performance is just listening to your co-actors speak while they do their thing, if you've done your homework before coming to set, taking in what everyone else is saying,holding space for that and reacting to that usually helps you out.”

She went on to speak about her character and revealed what interested her most about playing a role who is part of that ecosystem.

Zoya said: “What interested me most me about this character was - how does one convey everything this person represents, the world she inhabits, her conditioning, her worldview, her views etc without really saying much at all?”

“How will the audience know exactly who she is when they first see her? How will I slowly peel away the layers of this onion? Finding answers to these questions and such was how i approached it.

Hunkkaar: The Roar streams on JioHotstar from 25th September.

--IANS

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