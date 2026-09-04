Vietnam pitches tech-led growth to US investors

Washington, Sep 4 (IANS) Vietnam is seeking a higher-value economic partnership with the United States as it moves beyond labour-intensive manufacturing towards semiconductors, artificial intelligence, clean energy and advanced industries, its Ambassador to Washington has said.

“The next step is to move from a simple buyer-seller relationship to a more balanced, higher value added and more resilient partnership,” Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Dzung told IANS in an exclusive interview.

Dzung said the comprehensive strategic partnership had created a stronger framework for cooperation in trade, investment, technology and security.

“Looking ahead, I see the strongest potential in several areas,” he said, identifying semiconductors, AI, data centres, advanced digital services and workforce training. These sectors support Vietnam’s goal of expanding its digital economy to 30 per cent of gross domestic product by 2030.

Energy and infrastructure offer another opening. Vietnam needs substantially greater energy capacity to maintain high economic growth while pursuing net-zero emissions by 2050.

The Ambassador said US companies could provide capital, technology and expertise in renewable energy, Liquefied Natural Gas, power grids, storage and modern infrastructure. Agriculture, healthcare, education, financial services, logistics and workforce development also presented opportunities.

Dzung said Vietnam wanted to preserve its position as a competitive manufacturing hub while moving from labour-intensive production to advanced manufacturing, where technology and innovation increase productivity and domestic value addition.

Its new foreign investment strategy places greater emphasis on quality, technology transfer, research and development, innovation and closer links between foreign-invested companies and Vietnamese enterprises.

By 2030, Vietnam is targeting localisation rates of 45 to 50 per cent in key industries. It also wants about 10,000 Vietnamese companies participating in foreign-investment value and supply chains.

“I do not see manufacturing and innovation as competing priorities,” Dzung said. “Manufacturing provides the foundations and innovation allows Vietnam to capture more value from that foundation.”

Vietnam’s economic momentum remained broad-based, he said. GDP grew by 8.18 per cent in the first half of 2026. Industry and construction expanded by 9.8 per cent, services by 8.1 per cent, and agriculture, forestry and fisheries by 3.9 per cent.

Dzung said consumption and investment had strengthened, while growth was increasingly supported by technology, digital and green transformation, institutional reform and stronger regional linkages. Vietnam’s next phase would depend more on productivity and the quality of growth than simply expanding production capacity.

The green transition was now central to the country’s long-term strategy. Under its revised power development plan, renewable energy is expected to account for about 26 to 28 per cent of generation capacity by 2030 and 60 to 65 per cent by 2050.

International partners could contribute capital, technology and expertise in renewable power, grids, energy storage, green manufacturing, electric vehicles and energy efficiency. The most effective partnerships, Dzung said, would combine investment with technology transfer, workforce development and higher environmental standards.

Vietnam is also planning five free-trade zones in major economic centres, creating opportunities in logistics, trade and supply-chain services. Agribusiness, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, education and vocational training would be important as the country develops workers for high-value industries.

“The next chapter is not simply about bringing more capital into Vietnam,” Dzung said. “It is about bringing in advanced technologies, supply chains, innovation, and long-term value.”

The United States and Vietnam established diplomatic relations in 1995. Their relationship was elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership in September 2023.

That framework identified innovation, semiconductor supply chains, education, clean energy and the digital economy as important areas for deeper bilateral cooperation.

--IANS

lkj/as