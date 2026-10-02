October 02, 2026 2:49 PM हिंदी

Ayushmann Khurrana is Suhail Nayyar's meme sharing buddy

Ayushmann Khurrana is Suhail Nayyar's meme sharing buddy

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Actor Suhail Nayyar, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Udta Teer’, had a great experience while working on the film, and sharing the screen with Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

The two developed a solid camaraderie while working on the film courtesy their shared passion for music and memes.

Suhail spoke with IANS in the Andheri West area of Mumbai during the promotions of his upcoming film, and his other projects. He shared that he and Ayushmann keep sharing new music and memes with each other.

He told IANS, “Whatever new music we listen to, we share it amongst ourselves. Sometimes, I tell him, ‘Hey, a song is coming out. I think you will like it’. He shares music with me. Sometimes I send something to him. Sometimes he sends me a song that most people haven't heard, saying, ‘There's a different sound, you'll like it’. He's a great artiste”.

He further mentioned, “We keep sharing memes. So it's a very good relationship, I really cherish this relationship. I really admire him both as a human being and an actor, I feel blessed that I got a chance to screen share with him. I call him Paaji. We have a camaraderie. It happens when you naturally vibe with someone”.

Talking about ‘Udta Teer’, the film combines patriotism and comedy, with Suhail Nayyar reportedly playing a negative character.

Earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana also spoke with IANS about the film, and shared details of the film, as he said, “My film ‘Udta Teer’ is releasing on October 9. It is a very different story. I want to say that it is India's first patriotic comedy where I become a Pakistani spy and lose my memory in India”.

“My character in the film starts fighting for India. So in a way, he remembers patriotism, but he forgets which country it is. So it's a very beautiful story”, he added.

--IANS

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