Asian Games: Pranavi on top spot in individual stroke play after Day 3, men's team drop

Kasugai, Oct 2 (IANS) Pranavi Urs continued her strong run in the women's individual stroke play to sit on top of the board after Day 3 of the golf event at the Kasugai Country Club East Course here on Friday.

Pranavi shot a four-under 66 on Day 3 to sit at -15 after the first three days of the women's individual stroke play. She hit five birdies and a bogey to jump from second after Day 2 to the top spot after Day 3. She has a strong chance of winning a medal going into the final day of the event.

However, Indian men golfers endured another tough day as they remained out of medal positions after the three days, with Veer Ahlawat sitting at 10th spot with six-under 204 across the three days. In the men's team event, India dropped from fifth spot to sixth place.

While the men's team needs to put in a lot of effort on the final day, Pranavi and the women's team would fancy their chances of two medals. Pranavi leads with Singapore's Shannon Tan (-12) in second, followed by China's Ruoning Yin (-11). She has a nine-stroke lead over the fourth-placed Sophie Han of Hong Kong (-6) but would be aware not to let the advantage slip on the final day, as was seen with Aditi Ashok, who was first after Day 3 but slipped to second for a silver.

Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok did not had a great time for another day as they remained joint 18th with five-over 215 in the stroke play.

Meanwhile, in the women's team event, India jumped from the third spot to the second place with a four-under 136 score. Scores of top two golfers from a nation are counted for the team event.

India have a combined 11-under 409 after three days and sit second behind toppers China (-15) but ahead of Hong Kong, China (-9) and fourth-ranked Chinese Taipei (6).

In the men's event, Saptak Talwar continued dropping down as he went to 11th spot after Day 3 with a total six-under 205. He was joint third with a four-under 66 after Day 1 and joint seventh after a combined six-under 134 after two days.

Veer is up from joint 16th to 10 after Day 3 as he carded five-under 65 on Day 3 to tally -6. In the men's team, India dropped from fifth to sixth.

--IANS

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