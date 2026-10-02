October 02, 2026 2:51 PM हिंदी

US recovers more than $2 million from Pakistan-based firm in fraud probe

US recovers more than $2 million from Pakistan-based firm in fraud probe

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) A Pakistan-based company has been ordered to repay more than $2 million after allegedly fraudulently obtaining U.S. federal grants meant to support businesses operating in economically disadvantaged American communities, according to federal authorities.

The case is among the first major actions highlighted by the newly created Fraud and Asset Recovery Division in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia, according to the local ABC affiliate for the greater Washington DC area WJLA report.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro described the matter as an example of the type of civil fraud her office is targeting and warned that similar cases could emerge in the future, the report said.

According to Pirro, Enterprise Technology Solutions (ETS) secured two grants from the Small Business Administration (SBA) under a programme designed to assist businesses located in underserved communities.

The company allegedly represented that its headquarters were located in College Park and that at least half of its workforce lived in the surrounding area, the report noted.

However, federal authorities contended that the firm's principal operations were actually based in Pakistan, making it ineligible for benefits intended for U.S.-based businesses and workers.

Pirro said the grants were funded by American taxpayers and were intended to support economic development within the United States. She described the company's conduct as a scheme that diverted funds away from their intended purpose.

Because the matter was pursued as a civil fraud case, no criminal charges were filed and no prison sentences are involved. Instead, the company has been required to repay more than $2 million to the federal government, the report said.

The U.S. Attorney's Office is also encouraging whistleblowers to come forward with information about suspected fraud involving federal funds.

Individuals who provide information leading to successful recoveries may be eligible for a share of the recovered money under applicable whistleblower provisions.

In the case involving Enterprise Technology Solutions, authorities said the whistleblower's share amounts to more than $330,000, reflecting a portion of the funds recovered by the government, as per the report.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

Kabir Bedi recalls mother Freda Bedi being arrested and jailed during freedom movement on Gandhi Jayanti

Kabir Bedi recalls mother Freda Bedi being arrested and jailed during freedom movement on Gandhi Jayanti

'Time after Paris Olympics was hard': Lovlina opens up on thoughts of quitting boxing

'Time after Paris Olympics was hard': Lovlina opens up on thoughts of quitting boxing

Rise and Fall S2: Irina breaks down remembering war-hero father, Tej Pratap Yadav plays flute to comfort her

Rise and Fall S2: Irina breaks down remembering war-hero father, Tej Pratap Yadav plays flute to comfort her

US recovers more than $2 million from Pakistan-based firm in fraud probe

US recovers more than $2 million from Pakistan-based firm in fraud probe

Ayushmann Khurrana is Suhail Nayyar's meme sharing buddy

Ayushmann Khurrana is Suhail Nayyar's meme sharing buddy

Yuzvendra Chahal retires from first-class cricket, vows to continue playing white-ball formats

Yuzvendra Chahal retires from first-class cricket, vows to continue playing white-ball formats

Trump, Xi summit falls short of resolving key disputes in US-China ties

Trump, Xi summit falls short of resolving key disputes in US-China ties

Asian Games: Pranavi on top spot in individual stroke play after Day 3, men's team drop (Credit: Instagram/Pranavi Urs)

Asian Games: Pranavi on top spot in individual stroke play after Day 3, men's team drop

Sanjay Dutt, Mahatma Gandhi

Sanjay Dutt remembers Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti with iconic ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ scene

Katra-Banihal Section gets 100 kmph speed limit, Vande Bharat sets new record: Vaishnaw

Katra-Banihal Section gets 100 kmph speed limit, Vande Bharat sets new record: Vaishnaw