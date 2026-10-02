Katra-Banihal Section gets 100 kmph speed limit, Vande Bharat sets new record: Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday announced that the maximum permissible speed on the 111-km Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Banihal section has been increased from 75 kmph to 100 kmph, marking a significant milestone for railway operations on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project.

Sharing the development on social media platform X, the minister described the day as “historic” and said the enhanced speed was successfully tested.

"Today is a historic day. The maximum permissible speed on the 111 km long Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Banihal section has been increased from 75 km/h to 100 km/h," he said.

During the trial, Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 26401/26404) crossed the Chenab Bridge, recognised as the world’s highest railway arch bridge, and India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge at Anji, at a speed of 100 kmph.

The increase in permissible speed is expected to improve operational efficiency on the strategically important USBRL corridor, which connects the Kashmir Valley with the national railway network. Railway officials said the move would help reduce travel time while offering passengers faster, safer and more comfortable journeys.

"The increased speed was successfully tested today. Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 26401/26404) created a new record by crossing the world's highest Chenab Bridge and India's first cable-stayed Anji Bridge at 100 km/h," Vaishnaw stated.

"This enhancement will make train operations on the USBRL project smoother, reduce travel time and provide faster, safer and more comfortable journey to the passengers," the minister mentioned.

The Chenab Bridge and Anji Bridge are among the key engineering landmarks of the USBRL project, which has been developed to provide all-weather rail connectivity to Jammu and Kashmir. The latest speed enhancement is expected to further strengthen rail services on the route and improve connectivity across the region.

"This enhancement will make train operations on the USBRL project smoother, reduce travel time and provide faster, safer and more comfortable journey to the passengers," he added.

--IANS

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