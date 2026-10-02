Asians Games: Indian men eye historic back-to-back hockey gold against Malaysia (Preview)

Kakamigahara, Oct 2 (IANS) One win away from history, the Indian men’s hockey team will return to action on Saturday with the biggest prize of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 in sight. After a thrilling semi-final win against arch-rivals Pakistan, the defending champions now face Malaysia in the gold-medal match, knowing that victory would not only bring another Asian Games title but also secure qualification for the LA 2028 Olympic Games.

India have never won successive Asian Games gold medals, making Saturday’s final a chance to write a new chapter in the team’s history. Standing in their way are Malaysia eyeing their maiden Asian Games gold. Like India, they too have remained unbeaten throughout the competition and topped Pool B with five consecutive victories.

The two teams arrive at the final after tough outings in their respective semi-finals. India looked firmly in control against Pakistan after establishing a 3-0 lead, but Pakistan fought their way back into the contest and levelled the score at 3-3. With the match seemingly heading for a shootout, India scored the decisive goal in the last minute of regulation time to seal a dramatic 4-3 victory and book their place in the final.

The comeback will, however, offer India plenty to reflect on during the short turnaround. The defending champions will look to tighten up defensively and eliminate the small lapses that allowed Pakistan to claw their way back into the match. With only a day between the semi-final and the gold-medal clash, recovery, composure and attention to detail will be equally important.

Malaysia, meanwhile, also had to dig deep to reach the final. They were pushed hard by South Korea before eventually holding their nerve to secure a 2-1 victory. The result earned them a place in their second Asian Games final in the last three editions and underlined their ability to stay composed when the margins are fine.

“Malaysia have done well, had a good tournament so far, so it’s going to be a nice match-up,” said India’s chief coach, Craig Fulton. “We haven’t played Malaysia for quite some time; I think the last time was at the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai. Two nice attacking teams, lots of skill, lots of flair, lots of speed.”

Fulton added that he wants his team to focus only on the job at hand and not think too far ahead.

“We want to focus on just our own game plan, put our proactive mindset into the game and leave it all out there on the pitch,” said the Chief Coach.

India will once again look towards captain Harmanpreet Singh to lead from the front. The skipper has been central to India’s attacking output, scoring 10 goals from penalty corners and sitting second in the tournament’s scoring charts behind Pakistan’s Sufiyan Khan. Strikers Abhishek and Dilpreet Singh have also made significant contributions, with nine goals each.

Malaysia’s attacking threat is similarly built around two experienced goal-scorers. Veteran Faizal Saari and Abu Kamal Azrai have both found the target nine times and will be key players for the Malaysian side in a final where every opportunity could prove decisive.

For Harmanpreet and Manpreet Singh, the occasion carries an added personal significance. A victory would make Harmanpreet the first Indian captain to lead the men’s team to two Asian Games gold medals. Manpreet, the most capped Indian hockey player, can set another record by becoming the only Indian to win three Asian Games gold medals, having already been part of the triumphant teams in 2014 and 2023.

Yet, the final presents a different challenge than everything that has come before. An Olympic qualification spot and an Asian Games gold medal are both at stake, bringing with them a unique level of pressure. India will need to draw on their experience, stay disciplined and embrace the occasion.

--IANS

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