Sanjay Dutt remembers Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti with iconic ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ scene

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Dutt remembered Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Thursday.

He shared a memorable scene from his 2003 film “Munna Bhai M.B.B.S." that highlighted the ideals associated with the Father of the Nation. Taking to Instagram, Sanjay shared a video featuring a conversation between his character Munna Bhai and Arshad Warsi’s Circuit about Mahatma Gandhi and his philosophy of non-violence.

Alongside the clip, the ‘Vaastav’ actor wrote, “Some values never go out of time. Remembering Mahatma Gandhiji and the ideals of truth, peace and compassion that continue to inspire generations. Happy Gandhi Jayanti.”

In the scene, Munna asks Circuit about the significance of October 2. Circuit explains that it is Bapu’s birthday and identifies him as Mahatma Gandhi. The conversation then touches upon Gandhi’s belief in responding to hatred and violence with peace rather than retaliation.

Munna goes on to call himself a “big fan of Bapu” and recalls how Gandhi stood against British rule through his principles and determination. The scene concludes with a reflection on how Gandhi’s thoughts could continue to influence people even in changing times.

Sanjay’s post comes as the country observes Gandhi Jayanti, which marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and is celebrated every year on October 2.

“Munna Bhai M.B.B.S” directed by Rajkumar Hirani, starred Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Gracy Singh, Boman Irani and Sunil Dutt in pivotal roles. The film used humour and emotion to explore themes of compassion, empathy, and the importance of treating others with dignity.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s “Welcome To The Jungle,” which features Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty and Jacqueline Fernandez in key roles.

The comedy boasts a large ensemble cast, including Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma and Sayaji Shinde.

Dutt also appeared in “Aakhri Sawal,” a political drama helmed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang. The film featured Namashi Chakraborty, Amit Sadh, and Sameera Reddy alongside him. “Aakhri Sawal” was released theatrically in India on May 15, 2026.

--IANS

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