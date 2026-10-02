Rise and Fall S2: Irina breaks down remembering war-hero father, Tej Pratap Yadav plays flute to comfort her

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) On Rise and Fall Season 2, Shehzad Poonawalla and Tej Pratap Yadav were seen speaking to Irina when Shehzad revealed that her father was a war hero who attained martyrdom during a war.

Irina then spoke about her father and revealed that he was a sniper. She said that while trying to save some of his fellow soldiers, a drone came towards him and he lost his life. The episode, however, did not reveal which war her father fought in or when the incident took place.

While recalling the incident, Irina became emotional and broke down. She then left the room to spend some time alone and process her emotions. Shehzad, who noticed that she was upset, followed her and tried to console her.

Tej Pratap Yadav then came with his flute and started playing it for Irina. The music helped calm her down, and she was seen gradually controlling her emotions.

Tej Pratap Yadav, the son of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, is among the contestants on Rise and Fall Season 2. He has also been associated with music and has showcased his interest in playing the flute.

Rise and Fall Season 2 is hosted by former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag. The show features contestants competing in a power-based format, with participants divided into Rulers and Workers.

Shehzad has been a part of many controversies in the show ever since it kick-started. Contestant Siewet Thakur was eliminated from the show after he got evicted post a physical brawl with Shehzad.

He has also been a part of intense arguments with fellow contestant Swara Bhasker.

The season features Tej Pratap Yadav, Irina Rudakova, Shehzad Poonawalla, Swara Bhasker, Karan Patel, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gautam Gulati, Sara Gurpal, Niharika Tiwari, Siwet Tomar, Kajal Raghwani, Raj Grover, Manish Kashyap, Anish Bhagat and Kaira Anu.

–IANS

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