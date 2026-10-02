Yuzvendra Chahal retires from first-class cricket, vows to continue playing white-ball formats

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Veteran Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Friday announced his retirement from first-class cricket, acknowledging that his long-cherished dream of earning a Test cap was no longer within reach, while adding that he remains committed to competing in white-ball formats.

Chahal, who has represented India in 72 ODIs and 80 T20Is, never got the opportunity to don the Test whites despite a 17-year career in domestic and county circuits. His last international appearance came during a T20I against the West Indies in August 2023.

“The first cricket ball I ever held was a red ball. I was 10 years old, and I had no idea then how deeply I would fall in love with this game. For me, red-ball cricket was never just another format. It was where I learned the meaning of patience, character, resilience and the pure joy of being out there for hours, fighting for every run and every wicket.

“I played my last First-Class match at Lords, saying these words is emotional as a Test cap was always a dream, one that I carried with me for many years. It may not have happened, but I am genuinely content with the journey I have had and incredibly grateful for every opportunity that came my way in this format. The red ball gave me some of the most beautiful memories of my life, and nothing will ever take that away,” wrote Chahal in a post on his Instagram account on Friday.

Having made his first-class debut for Haryana back in 2009, Chahal finishes his red-ball career with 148 wickets in 49 matches at an average of 32.27. At the same time, Chahal, a member of India winning the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup, made it clear that he has no intention of hanging up his boots in limited-overs cricket, declaring that, “But I AM NOT DONE YET.”

“The hunger to play for my country is still very much alive. I believe I have the cricket left in me, and I will give everything I have to earn another opportunity in the One-Day and T20 formats.

“A special thank you to the Haryana Cricket Association, Mr. Ranbir Singh Mahindra Sir and Mr. Anirudh Singh Chaudhary Sir for their continuous support, trust and belief throughout my journey. From a 10-year-old holding his first red ball to playing his final First-Class game, it has been one hell of a journey,” added Chahal.

While Chahal was rarely a red-ball regular for Haryana, his standout Ranji Trophy season came way back in the 2016/17 season with 33 wickets in seven outings, his final first-class stint saw him shine for Northamptonshire in Division Two of the 2026 County Championship.

He picked up 21 wickets at an average of 16.14, the second-best average for any bowler with 20-plus wickets. Chahal’s final first-class match ended in a seven-wicket loss to Middlesex, which ended Northamptonshire's promotion bid. Though sidelined from national selection in recent times, Chahal, IPL’s leading wicket-taker, has maintained his white-ball pedigree.

Apart from turning out for Punjab Kings in the IPL, Chahal played a starring role in Haryana’s 2023/24 Vijay Hazare Trophy title win with 18 wickets at 14.83, alongside regular appearances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy and three seasons of representing Northamptonshire in the One-Day Cup in England.

--IANS

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