Vietnam key partner in India's Act East, MAHASAGAR, Indo-Pacific visions: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Monday described Vietnam as a significant partner in advancing India's regional engagement, particularly under the Act East policy, the MAHASAGAR vision and wider Indo-Pacific vision.

He also stressed the importance of Vietnam under the framework of India's Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN.

In his opening remarks at the meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Le Hoai Trung in New Delhi, EAM Jaishankar warmly welcomed the visiting delegation to the 19th session of the India-Vietnam Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation.

"This 19th JCM, therefore, offers us a very valuable opportunity to review the implementation of the commitments which have been made, and to translate the political momentum at the highest level into concrete, tangible outcomes for our people. Vietnam, for us, is a key partner in India's Act East policy, in our vision Mahasagar, in our outlook of the Indo-Pacific. Vietnam is equally an important partner in the framework of our comprehensive strategic partnership with ASEAN," EAM stated.

The External Affairs Minister also thanked Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hưng for his productive participation as a partner country in the two-day 18th BRICS Summit, hosted in New Delhi from September 12 to 13, under India's chairship.

EAM Jaishankar said he was "very glad to note" that India-Vietnam bilateral ties had progressed significantly since the previous meeting of the Joint Commission, held three years ago.

He noted that the two countries had witnessed two important state-level visits, with Vietnam's President To Lam's May visit being the most recent.

"We've had two important state visits from Vietnam in the meantime, most recently, the state visit of General Secretary and President To Lam to India. And during this visit, our leaders elevated the relationship to an enhanced comprehensive strategic partnership. It is noteworthy that Vietnam is the first country in the region with which we have bilateral ties at that level," EAM stated.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Vietnamese counterpart Lee Minh Hung in New Delhi and discussed deepening defence and security cooperation.

As the two leaders held a meeting on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, PM Modi said that Vietnam will remain a "key pillar" of India's Act East Policy and MAHASAGAR vision.

"Met Prime Minister Lee Minh Hung of Vietnam on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. We had productive discussions on: Deepening defence and security cooperation, including the proposed 2+2 mechanism. Expanding cooperation in energy, rare earths and space. Working towards USD 25 billion bilateral trade by 2030 and greater two-way investment. Strengthening our deep cultural and civilisational linkages. Vietnam will always remain a key pillar of India's Act East Policy and MAHASAGAR vision," PM Modi posted on X.

--IANS

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