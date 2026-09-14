Ganesh Acharya announces new movie ‘Ganesh Dust to Stardust’ on Ganesh Chaturthi: Have made it with a lot of heart

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Choreographer-filmmaker Ganesh Acharya has announced his next directorial, ‘Ganesh Dust To Stardust’, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14.

The choreography unveiled the film’s first poster and also an announcement unit that offers a glimpse into the ambitious cinematic world he has created.

The film marks a new chapter for Ganesh as a filmmaker, with the project mounted on an expansive scale and envisioned as a theatrical spectacle.

The announcement video keeps the story and characters under wraps while offering glimpses of the film’s visual world and atmosphere.

Speaking about the film, Ganesh Acharya said, “Ganesh Dust To Stardust is a very special film for me. We have made it with a lot of heart, and I am excited to finally share its first glimpse with the audience. I hope they enjoy what we have created.”

The first poster further builds curiosity around the project, establishing a distinct visual identity while keeping details of the narrative closely guarded.

Known for his work as a choreographer in mainstream Hindi cinema, Ganesh has also directed films including Swami, Angel and Bhikari.

The film's screenplay and dialogues have been written by Digangana Suryavanshi and Ganesh Acharya. The project is presented by V2S Production & Entertainment, produced by Soundarya and directed by Ganesh Acharya.

Ganesh Acharya,, for the uninitiated, has been a popular choreographer and is credited for many of Govinda-centric songs.

He is extremely popular for his easy and free flowing dance steps and captivating expressions.

–IANS

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