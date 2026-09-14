Pakistan hockey team to play Men's Asian Champions Trophy: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Mohali, Sep 14 (IANS) Pakistan will travel to India next month for the Men's Asian Champions Trophy, confirmed Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann here on Monday as he announced the six teams participating in the continental tournament, starting from October 27.

The Men's Asian Champions Trophy will be held from October 27 to November 5 in Jalandhar and Mohali, with the tournament featuring India, Pakistan, China, Japan, Malaysia, and Korea. Meanwhile, Oman and Bangladesh have been named as reserve teams in case of withdrawals.

“There is no problem in multi-national tournaments. Bilateral series between India and Pakistan cannot take place,” Mann said, citing the central government’s policy which allows India and Pakistan to compete in multinational events.

In an office memorandum issued on May 5, the Sports Ministry stated that ‘Pakistani players and teams will be able to participate in multilateral events hosted by India,’ while also signalling a more supportive visa regime for athletes, officials and international federation representatives.

Last year, Pakistan withdrew from the Junior World Cup and in Tamil Nadu after pulling out of the Men's Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar.

Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh said the relationship between the hockey federations of India and Pakistan remains strong

“I want to say this on record that we share very good relations between the hockey federations of India and Pakistan. Whenever I go to watch matches, if the Indian team defeats Pakistan, I meet the Pakistan team first, and then I meet the Indian team. The Pakistani players there also show immense respect,” said Singh.

The league stage of the tournament will be played in Jalandhar from October 27 to November 2, while the semifinals will be played on Nov 4 and the final will be played on November 5.

India are the defending champions, having won the title in 2023 and 2024.

--IANS

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